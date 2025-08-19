Moses Moody Discloses Draymond Green’s Advice to Him After $39 Million Warriors Extension

The Golden State Warriors are the only NBA team that hasn’t made a move yet this offseason. As other teams around the league improve themselves in pursuit of a championship, that’s not exactly the best news for Steph Curry and co. The ongoing detente between the team and forward Jonathan Kuminga has put all other moves on hold, as the two sides have been unable to find common ground on either a contract extension or a trade.

Kuminga may still be a huge question mark with the season two months away, but his fellow 2023 draftee Moses Moody has no such problems. Moody signed a three-year, $39 million extension last year, locking him in as an essential piece next to Steph, Draymond Green and now Jimmy Butler, who was brought in at February’s trade deadline.

Moody appeared recently on the Athletes & Assets podcast, where he shared with host Noah Lack some of the best advice he’s received in the pros. Interestingly enough, much of it has come from Draymond.

“It made a lot of sense,” Moody said of Draymond’s advice to live the same way in the first year of the extension as he did the previous year. “He was saying, ‘The money that you get earlier is more valuable than the money that you get later,’ obviously when you talk about compound interest and investing, so that was some really good insight that he gave me.”

It wasn’t only financial advice that Draymond gave to Moody. “He told me to go to Europe,” Moody said. “Because in America we live to work. In Europe they work to live.”

It’s so fascinating that Moody has gotten such good life advice from Draymond. The perennial All-Defensive player has been the absolute best teammate at times, as he’s protected Steph Curry at all costs throughout his career and been an integral part of four championship teams, and the absolute worst teammate at others, as we saw when he punched Jordan Poole in practice and fought (verbally) with Kevin Durant.

When it comes to making smart business decisions, Moody is definitely lucky to be on the Warriors. Steph has a far-reaching portfolio that has enriched him well beyond his considerable earnings on the court, and Draymond does, too. He also has one of the most popular player podcasts in any sport, a path Moody seems interested in following in light of his recent appearances on Athletes & Assets and The Young Man and the Three.

If things don’t work out with Kuminga, it’s going to be incumbent upon Moody to step up next year if the Warriors hope to make another championship run. He started 34 times last season and played over 22 minutes per game, both career highs, while also setting his personal bests in points, 3-point percentage and assists.

On the podcast, Moody could be seen wearing a brace on his hand, a result of surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb that he played through late last year. He’s expected to be fully healthy by time the season starts.