“Starts with us giving a damn”: Stephen Curry Suggests Ways to Make All-Star Game More Entertaining

The All-Star Game is one of the most anticipated exhibition games on the calendar. However, this year’s edition of the clash, with stars like Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, and Kevin Durant side-lined, was the lowest-rated and least-watched edition of the game.

Sure, the bout between Team LeBron and Team Giannis did witness several dunks and long-distance shots. We even witnessed Jayson Tatum record 55 points in the clash, setting up a new ASG record.

However, the ratings declined 29% and viewership 27% from the 2022 ASG.

Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was the lowest rated and least-watched edition of the game, per @paulsen_smw • Ratings declined 29% and viewership 27% from last year’s All-Star Game • The record-low audience places the NBA All-Star Game well behind this year’s NFL Pro Bowl •… https://t.co/7vjNs9pe8B pic.twitter.com/sZ2jJXdXur — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2023

Stephen Curry explains how the NBA can improve the All-Star Game

Several analysts and basketball enthusiasts expressed their displeasure after watching the pick-up game.

After the game was heavily criticised, Steph gave his two cents as to how the league could fix it. First, the Warriors leader highlighted the fact that the stars participating in the game needed to “play harder”.

“I think first off, it’s on us. Players just have to play harder,” Curry said.

Further, The Baby-Faced Assassin spoke about all the obligations that the NBA required the players to do during the weekend, and how Adam Silver could ease those obligations.

“But secondly, I think the league can ease up on all the obligations players have during All-Star Weekend. People don’t understand the day-to-day responsibilities an All-Star has from [NBA-mandated] appearances, the photo shoots, the media responsibilities, etc.

Even the player introductions and the draft on Sunday, it was too long. Players get fatigued. It’s a lot going on. But it starts with us giving a damn, and also there are things I think the league can do to lighten the load for players.”

Mike Malone doesn’t believe that the ASG can be fixed

Apart from Curry, there are several people giving unique ideas to improve the clash. While some believe that the players should be awarded incentives for winning, a few also suggested that a Team USA vs Team World approach could also make the game more entertaining.

However, Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone believes that this format of the All-Star Game can be fixed.

“That is the worst basketball game ever played…I don’t know if you can fix it.”

“That is the worst basketball game ever played…I don’t know if you can fix it.” – Mike Malone on the NBA All-Star Game (via @VicLombardi) pic.twitter.com/y0okJZYrQk — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 20, 2023

