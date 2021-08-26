“Kevin Durant, you better win the game now!”: When the former Warriors’ superstar accidentally hit a fan in the stands with a basketball

Throwback to when Kevin Durant hit a fan with a basketball during pre-game practice in Oracle Arena and the fan demanded one thing from KD

Watching an NBA game in the arena is an experience that is unparalleled. The whole atmosphere and the energy is just contagious. There arent many arenas in the NBA that could compete with Oracle Arena. Whether it was the unwavering loyalty, or fans, or loudness, Oracle, or rather ‘Roaracle’ led the league in all departments.

Also Read: “I wish I had never met some of those boys!”: Montrezl Harrell throws cryptic parting shots at LeBron James and the Lakers after his move to the Wizards

A lot of the fans used to come early to the games to come to watch Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and others do their practice and follow their warmup routines. However, attending the game and having seats close to the game means that sometimes a rouge ball can come flying your way too. The same happened with a fan ahead of the Warriors-Celtics matchup in 2018.

A fan demanded Kevin Durant to win the game, after KD hit the fan with a ball during practice

On 27th January 2018, the Golden State Warriors were hosting the Boston Celtics. Before the game started, Kevin Durant was shooting some warmup shots. After missing a three, the ball rebounds back to KD. In frustration, Durant hits the ball high up in the air. The ball starts going towards the seats, and it hit a fan wearing a veteran cap.

The sideline reporter reported the incident and said,

“Kevin is shooting. Then all of a sudden, I see him hit the ball up in the air. And I’m like ‘uh oh, that’s going into the stands. And it landed on somebody, you see people surround the guy. I saw an old man in a veteran’s hat on, I’m like this ain’t good. It hit his glasses, it cut the man. Kevin ran to the stands, profusely apologized, left. His security came by, apologized, and invited the man to come back to the locker room. And when the guy talked to Kevin, he said ‘look, you better win the game tonight after doing that’.”

So Kevin Durant punched a ball into the air pregame and hit a fan in the head. Kevin apologized, brought the fan to the locker room later, signed some shoes (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/LUcupgfKbi — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 28, 2018

Also Read: “No way 9 PGs in the NBA are better than Russell Westbrook”: Shannon Sharpe slams Lakers star’s rating as the 10th best PG in latest polls

Durant did do exactly that. He scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, as the Warriors beat the Celtics 109-105. Stephen Curry was the star of the show with his 49 points. After the game, KD signed his game shoes and handed them to the fan, as part of his apology.