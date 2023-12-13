“Three Offensive Juggernauts Won’t Make It Work!”: Suns’ ‘No PG’ Situation Gets Assessed by Rajon Rondo, Shows Faith in Devin Booker

On the latest episode of Showtime Basketball’s Bully Ball, hosts Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins invited Rajon Rondo. The three famous personalities from the basketball community spoke about several topics during the course of the episode. In one segment of the podcast, the trio had an in-depth discussion about the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns having no traditional point guard on their roster.

Earlier this off-season, the Phoenix Suns managed to add Bradley Beal to their star-studded roster. While the addition of a high-scoring shooting guard was exciting, the loss of Chris Paul – a pass-first point guard – got several fans worried. With Beal and Booker, being two shooting guards, playing on the team’s lineup, the exclusion of a traditional point guard seems concerning.

While addressing this issue, Rajon Rondo claimed that D-Book could be great at running the point. Rondo highlighted the fact that Booker was already averaging 8 assists per game, implying that he could further be an incredible playmaker.

“The way the game is going – Book’s, he’s up and willing – if they can all put their egos aside, I think Book can be that kind of point guard, going to the point guard role. He’s averaging eight assists a game.”

Comparing the situation to the Brooklyn Nets, Rondo explained how the KD-Kyrie-Harden trio failed due to the lack of productivity from the role players. Hence, more than their need for a traditional point guard, the Suns require their role players to step up big-time.

“If those role players don’t step up and make a change and make a difference three offense juggernauts won’t make it work. Won’t make it happen and get it done in the playoffs.”

Kevin Garnett and Trevor Ariza spoke about the importance of a point guard for Devin Booker and co.

The lack of a traditional point guard at the Suns has been a topic worth discussing. Trevor Ariza and Kevin Garnett are the other former NBA players who expressed their concerns over the same.

According to Kevin Garnett, the Suns require a point guard at the earliest. The Celtics legend claimed that the addition of a point guard would allow the team to settle come postseason time.

“Phoenix needs a point guard, dawg. I am being dead**s. I don’t like watching KD come down and have to, like goddamn’s dog, you all younging him bro. Y’all should you know,” Garnett said. “The point guard organizes you, gets you settled for the playoffs.”

Even Trevor Ariza, Devin Booker’s former teammate, spoke about the topic. Similar to the other takes that we’ve heard, Ariza was quite clear while stating the importance of a point guard. The 38-year-old did show faith in the Suns’ big three to win a title ‘if they got a point guard’.

Now that Bradley Beal has made his return to the lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how the backcourt performs.