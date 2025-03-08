Paul Pierce Brings Up Michael Jordan’s Take About the GOAT Debate, Swaps Out Mt. Rushmore for Pillars of Greatness

One constant argument that continues to plague the NBA landscape is the GOAT debate. Who is the greatest of all time? Most people would answer Michael Jordan, but if they knew how His Airness felt about the question, they might feel differently.

NBA legend Paul Pierce knew how MJ felt about being asked “who is the GOAT”. He subsequently used it to prove a bigger point on the latest edition of Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified program.

“I don’t think that we should have this conversation about the Greatest of All Time no more,” stated Pierce, who admitted that he was as sick of the argument as anyone else. The 10-time All-Star instead pitched that the conversation should be about the pillars of the league, and how each era had its pillars of greatness. He named Russell/Chamberlain as a pillar for the 70s, Bird/Magic for the 80s, Jordan for the 90s, and Bron/Curry as a pillar for today. “Each era had their GOAT,” he added.

Pierce then revealed how MJ felt about being referred to as the greatest of all time. “He said, ‘I can’t say I’m the GOAT because it would be disrespectful to what the past guys had did like Russell and Wilt,” claimed Pierce. “And I was like ‘Damn that’s real.'”

It was clear that Pierce admired Jordan’s viewpoint. He reiterated how important it was to hear that because it made him rethink how he looked at the history of the league. He then doubled-down on today’s era and claimed that “Bron is the greatest of this generation” before making another mention for Curry, who he and KG agreed “changed everything.”

But Pierce is forgetting one pillar he previously went to bat for…himself.

Pierce once entered himself in the GOAT debate because of his accolades against LeBron and Curry

Pierce’s resume in the NBA is quite extensive when comparing it to every single player who has come and gone in this league. After all, there have only been 34 players in the history of the NBA to have had the distinct honor of being named a Finals MVP.

However, the 47-year-old Hall of Famer took it quite a few steps further and made the case that he should be involved in the GOAT conversation. Why? Because of what he did to LeBron and Curry.

During an interview on FS1’s Speak earlier this year, Pierce admitted that it was okay to name LeBron and Curry in the greatest of all time conversation. “I don’t mind people saying LeBron is the GOAT. I don’t mind people saying that Steph Curry belongs in the GOAT conversation,” stated Pierce. However, his larger point had yet to be made.

Pierce went on to remind the world that he once defeated Curry in a three-point contest, and bested LBJ in a playoff series.

“I mean, I was able to beat Steph Curry in a three-point contest. I was able to outduel LeBron in a playoff series. I’m just saying, if we’re gonna say this about them, that says a lot about your boy, if these guys are what you all say they are.”

Using a 3-point contest victory as a legitimate reason for why you need to be considered as a GOAT above other more suitable candidates is an argument that stands on a 3-legged table at best.

Pierce’s moxy is admirable. His charm? Unmatched. But his argument for selling himself as the greatest of all time? To quote a famous ESPN bit for the NFL, “C’mon Man!”