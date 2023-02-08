Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 2023 NBA All-Star Starter  

Feb 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) to miss games after suffering a heel contusion during the Dallas Mavericks 111-106 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks face off against the Los Angeles Clippers and eager fans would want to know about one thing, will Luka Doncic play vs them? Given that Doncic averages the most points against them, this is a question of great value.

Doncic averages a stunning 32.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game against the Clippers. His favorite opponents by a country mile. He even hit the most iconic buzzer-beater of his career against them.

So, the question remains, with Luka not playing the last 2 games, will he feature tonight?

Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Los Angeles Clippers? Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report for 3x All-NBA First teamer ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Luka Doncic is listed as Out. And what’s more concerning, is that he will be out for a few more days at least.

The heel issue seems worse than before and his eagerly awaited debut alongside Kyrie Irving

Frank Ntilikina (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game at the L.A. Clippers. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain), Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and are all out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 7, 2023

The earliest the two can play together is the weekend game in Sacramento. As for the others, Davis Bertans and Maxi Kleber remain out.

Reminder: Jason Kidd already ruled out Luka Doncic (heel injury) for Mavericks-Clippers tomorrow, so gotta be patient for his debut with Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/RZPDKK3IaJ — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) February 7, 2023

Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Luka is averaging a stunning 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. MVP numbers without a doubt and his campaign will certainly get a late push as the Mavericks have added on Kyrie Irving.

The latter himself is averaging 27 points per game, making them, the highest-scoring duo in the league. This is the first time Luka has played with a player of Irving’s caliber.

It remains to be seen how effective he will be in such a scenario.

