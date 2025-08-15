“Never Put No Bread Up”: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Call Out Mikal Bridges After His $150M Extension

NBA contracts have become extremely lucrative, even more so since the latest collective bargaining agreement went into effect in 2023. Players have benefited from the game’s popularity like never before. From superstars like MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recently signed a four-year, $285 million contract, all the way down to rookies entering the league like Cooper Flagg, who hasn’t yet played an NBA minute but is locked into a four-year, $62.7 million deal, it’s been a gold rush, so to speak.

There’s been quite a bit of player movement this summer as teams prepare for next season. One team that has focused more on keeping its own core intact is the New York Knicks. To that end, the Knicks signed Mikal Bridges two weeks ago to a four-year, $150 million extension, ensuring that last year’s Eastern Conference runners-up will be able to make another run at it this upcoming year.

It’s no surprise that the Knicks extended Bridges given just how much they set out to acquire him. In their 2024 trade with the crosstown Nets, the Knicks surrendered five first-round picks and a swap just to add the former Wildcat to their Villanova core. Bridges may not be a superstar, but his two-way versatility makes him a valuable piece to a team that hopes to contend for a title.

On the latest episode of their Roommates Show podcast, Bridges’ teammate Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart congratulated him on his new deal by throwing him directly under a New York City bus. According to Brunson and Hart, Bridges never pays for his food, but that’s about to change.

“He got paid, so now I can stop paying for Chipotle, and he can pay for Chipotle,” Hart said. “That’s a fact,” Brunson responded. “I don’t think Mikal paid once.”

Hart spoke about how he was given a ‘celebrity card’ from Chipotle that allows him to get a discount on his orders, but whereas he used to just order for himself and Brunson, this past year Bridges and teammate Cam Payne usually got in on the action, too. “I still gotta pay a little bit,” Hart said, adding, “and Mikal never put no bread up.”

Hart definitely has it good thanks to his celebrity card, but even he isn’t getting barbacoa burrito bowls on the house or carnitas tacos free of charge like Bridges. Complimentary queso? That’s a Bridges thing. And you just know he was getting guacamole with those orders since he knew he wouldn’t have to pay an extra couple of bucks for it.

The Knicks have an uncommon team chemistry thanks to having a core that can trace its friendship back to college, but if they’re serious about being the best team in the East, Bridges is going to have to show that not only is he one of the game’s premier 3-and-D players, he’s also willing to pick up the lunch tab every once in a while.

The Knicks and the 76ers will be playing two preseason games in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of October, and Hart and Brunson are already making plans for their in-flight meal. “When we fly to Abu Dhabi,” Hart said, “Mikal gotta get us Chipotle. Double chicken, get the guac, large chips and queso.” “Two orders,” Brunson interjected.

Chipotle’s slogan is ‘Food with integrity.’ Now that Bridges is rolling in the dough, Hart and Brunson are counting on him showing a little as well.