Kendall Jenner is already leading Devin Booker in rebounds!

The NBA season hasn’t even begun and it looks as though Kendall Jenner is leading Devin Booker in rebounds already?

The off-season has an uncanny ability to churn the most bizarre stories in the league. This time around the story involves the hottest couple in the NBA.

The rumor, which is now confirmed by a flurry of Instagram activity from either party, is that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up.

Yes, for all the Phoenix Suns fans, it is time to rejoice. The Kardashian, or in this case, the Jenner curse might be lifted soon. But for Devin, it is time for a little sadness. Cue, The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel.

Why did the two break up? We don’t know that yet. But the internet had its say

Also read: “Larry Bird just don’t give a f***, unlike softy Devin Booker!”: When Celtics legend went against inappropriate women’s picture, Suns’ star can’t even handle heckling

It’s game over for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker after 2 years together. 💔 https://t.co/7RzwVBygol pic.twitter.com/SNS3mXTr4p — E! News (@enews) June 22, 2022

NBA Twitter is on hand to give us some interesting reactions to Devin Booker’s breakup!

By now, we are well aware of how the internet is a merciless place. Yet, some fans have hope for the pair.

Kendall Jenner has reportedly split from Devin Booker, her boyfriend of two years – but there is said to be a chance of a reconciliation for them. pic.twitter.com/AWaabgiKgq — CoreyPHood (@Hood_bnb) June 23, 2022

Throwback to a little snippet from a Jeff Ross joke directed towards Blake Griffin.

The season isn’t started yet, and she’s already leading him in rebounds pic.twitter.com/D65yxZAkYT — Corrado (@Corrado_snow) June 23, 2022

Another user is sure that Kendall left him cause of the antics from the Conference Semifinals. We think that’s doubtful.

Kendall Jenner to Devin Booker: “You cry too much.” — Steve (@EastCoastMFFL) June 23, 2022

A classic take on dating through the lens of the NBA. Talk about testing the free agency market, we’re sure Kendall won’t be one for long.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have broken up “for now” After failing to agree on an extension with Booker, Jenner will now test the free agency market. — Sir Dave of the East (@Cassperholic) June 23, 2022

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split, someone said she just entered free agency 💀💀💀💀 — 🦒 lord (@KyleOilar) June 23, 2022

Whatever, be the case, it looks as though the two have parted amicably and as much as a little banter is fine, a little privacy would go a long way.

Also read: “Draymond Green lost $50,000 after tampering with Devin Booker”: Warriors superstar once had to pay a fine of 50k after telling Suns star to leave Phoenix