Payton Pritchard Says Sabrina Ionescu Changed Oregon Women’s Culture, Even Cafeteria Ladies Roasted the Men’s Team

Jan 24, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after a shot against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Payton Pritchard had the privilege of playing college basketball at the same time as one of the most influential stars in the sport’s history, Sabrina Ionescu. Pritchard, in fact, got to see her ball out in Oregon for all four years, and while that was something he appreciated, he recently revealed that the New York Liberty icon would make him and the school’s men’s team look bad at times.

Pritchard spent his entire basketball career at the University of Oregon with Ionescu. The two never worked out together, per se, being part of different teams, but they would be in the gym around each other from time to time.

It was never revealed whether they ever played with or against each other. Regardless, Pritchard knew that Ionescu was an incredible player right from the moment he met her, and he noticed how much of an effect she had on the school.

“Unbelievable talent. Love Sab. She’s a great person. Definitely changed the culture for the women’s basketball there,” Pritchard stated on the White Noise Podcast with Derrick White.

In Ionescu’s four years at Oregon, she had a record of 121-26. She also made the Elite 8 twice and the Final Four once and although her final season was wiped out due to COVID, it was still the furthest the school had ever gone in the women’s basketball tournament.

Meanwhile, during his time at Oregon, Pritchard went 105 to 42, which is a very respectable record. However, the team missed the NCAA Tournament in the 2017–18 season. During that stretch, the former Duck recalled how even the cafeteria lady would roast him and the men’s team.

“Made it hard on us sometimes. Because when we were sucking, I remember we’d go to breakfast sometimes, and the older ladies would be like, ‘Gosh, you guys suck. The girls’ team could beat you.’ I just laughed,” Pritchard shared.

Even though the men’s team never experienced as much success as the women’s, Pritchard was still fairly confident his side could take down Ionescu’s. He knew, however, that the lady was just joking around and giving him and his teammates a hard time, so it was hard for him to take her too seriously.

Pritchard Wears Ionescu’s Shoes

Another cool way Pritchard has shown support for his fellow college alum in the past is by wearing her shoes. The “Sabrinas” have become a popular choice of footwear among NBA players, including Pritchard himself. On one occasion, the Boston Celtics guard opened up about why he chooses to wear them.

“Her shoes are probably the most comfortable out right now. It’s light. I like it,” Pritchard told the media.

The 2024 NBA champion isn’t the only one who shares this sentiment. Amen Thompson, Tyler Herro, Anfernee Simons, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Brunson have all been spotted wearing Ionescu’s shoes in games this past season. With newer models continuing to release, they’re only expected to become more common around the league over time.

Payton Pritchard on why he wears Sabrina Ionescu’s shoes: “Me and Sabrina are in the same class, and we went to Oregon together as freshmen. Her shoes are probably the most comfortable out right now. It’s light. I like it.” pic.twitter.com/rbROb4F1MU — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzell) May 3, 2024

It goes to show that Ionescu is continuing to change the culture beyond the University of Oregon. Not many NBA players used to wear WNBA shoes during games, but now it has become commonplace. And with more stars like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Cameron Brink entering the league, it’s only a matter of time before we see even more WNBA shoes on NBA courts.