“Create the First Unisex Basketball Shoe”: Sabrina Ionescu Reveals the Thought Process Behind Her First Signature Shoe

With Nike launching the Sabrina 3, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has found herself on a bit of a promotional tour. Last night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about what inspired her to launch her signature footwear.

Ionescu previously asserted that the shoes were a representation of who she is as an athlete. From the vertical swoosh to the little design elements, the Liberty star has integrated her personal touch into their design.

The shoes go well with Sabrina’s other signature basketball apparel, including hoodies, sweatshirts, reversible shorts and unisex pants, something that has always been important to her since launching her first shoe.

“I can’t believe we are on 3 already. But to be able to understand what the vision was on Sabrina 1, which was to create the first unisex basketball shoe, and to see how it’s just taken the world by storm,” she began, “it kind of creates this opportunity for young girls and boys … to hope and dream of wanting to be a signature athlete.”

Ionescu also revealed that she has been wearing these new shoes for about a week on-court and hopes that the customers have a similarly enjoyable experience.

Having grown up in the 2000s, Ionescu herself was a big-time fan of legends like the late Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. She notably used their signature shoes as an up-and-comer.

“Those were two of my favorite pieces. Now, people are wearing mine. It’s this whole full-circle moment, yeah,” the Liberty star added with elation.

That doesn’t mean any of this is easy. In an interview with IndyStar, Sabrina explained that it was a process and a major task to figure out what time of year the shoes were coming out and what color combinations she should opt for, now that this is the third edition.

When asked about Breanna Stewart’s Harry Potter collection, Ionescu shot it down, asserting that she wasn’t a big fan of the children’s fantasy series.

Sabrina, however, revealed that there are a few collaborations on the Sabrina 3 that she hopes the fans appreciate. Ionescu and the Nike Sabrina 3 already have the endorsement of noted actor Adam Sandler, who recently donned the footwear during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show.