Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 284lb All-Star

The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the best teams in the West until Zion Williamson suffered a right hamstring injury.

Prior to NOLA’s 2nd January clash against the Philadelphia 76ers, Willie Green’s boys sat 3rd in the West with an impressive 23-13. However, during the 3rd quarter of the Philly-New Orleans matchup, the former Duke Blue Devil exited the bout after recording 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Since then, the 6-foot-6 forward hasn’t taken on the floor. And clearly, having gone 3-14 in that span, the Pels are far from being the deadly team they were without Williamson.

Pelicans have lost 10 in a row. They are 3-14 in 2023, no other team has more losses in that span. ￼ pic.twitter.com/Sqg7ViEVE2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 3, 2023

Is Zion Williamson playing against the Lakers?

NOLA are currently on a horrific 10-game losing skid. As they return from their 3-game road trip, they prepare to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their 1st contest of the 4-game homestand.

While Zanos’ presence is crucial for the Louisiana-based franchise, unfortunately, Brandon Ingram and co. will miss out on his services for a few more games.

Whereas, the Los Angeles Lakers have mentioned Anthony Davis (Probable), LeBron James (Questionable), and Austin Reaves (Out) on their injury report for the matchup at the Smoothie King Center.

Lakers injury report for Saturday in New Orleans. There was some hope that Reaves would return against the Pelicans, but he will need at least a few more days. pic.twitter.com/tkwDxHp7pk — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 3, 2023

Judging by both the team’s forms, it seems to be a difficult task for New Orleans to stop their losing run.

Zion’s stats in the 2022-2023 season

After missing out on the entirety of the 2021-2022 season, Williamson had quite the start to this current campaign. Having played 33 minutes per game, the 284-pound southpaw has been averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Being named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, we hope that the 22-year-old youngster returns to the team’s lineup well in advance of the prestigious exhibition game.

