“People in Philly just wanna have something to say about f**king anything man!”: Ben Simmons Opens Up About Sixers Fans And Media

Nets’ Ben Simmons joined JJ Redick on The Old Man and The Three Podcast, where he discussed being a Sixer and more

It has been over a year since we last saw Ben Simmons step on the basketball floor. The former Sixers’ point guard was heavily criticized as the team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2nd round of the 2021 Playoffs. Since then, the Australian point guard didn’t suit up for the team and later forced his way out of the city.

Making his way to Brooklyn, Ben still did not play, citing mental health and later a back injury. We are expected to see the 6’10 Aussie suit up for the 2022-23 NBA season, and there are a lot of hopes and expectations. Playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons would do just fine, even if he can’t shoot that well.

Before the season and the training camp, Simmons joined JJ Redick for an episode of The Old Man and The Three.

Ben Simmons describes what it’s like to be a player in Philadelphia

During the 2021 Playoffs, Simmons was under fire for his lack of offensive generation. The Aussie star seemed like he wasn’t comfortable taking a shot, or any shot, for that matter. The one play that made Simmons public enemy number one in Philly was this:

3:30 left, Game 7, 2-point game, open layup, and Simmons passed the ball to Thybulle, who got fouled.

Since then, Ben received a ton of backlash, which did not bode well for his mental health.

Talking about the people in Philly, Simmons said,

Ben Simmons on him not shooting becoming exaggerated: “People in Philly just wanna have something to say about f**king anything man. Literally everything. I post a picture of a f**king car or dog, I got reporters saying ‘He should be in the f**king gym.’” (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/HUlHKVKp9H — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 22, 2022

Well, that’s Philly fans for you. They absolutely love their sports in the City, which either makes the players the biggest heroes, or the biggest villains, depending on their performance.