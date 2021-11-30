“People should keep their mouth shut and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world!!”: Enes Kanter Freedom speaks up for the nation in an interview with Tucker Carlson

Enes Kanter Freedom, just after becoming a US citizen, has his say on people’s freedom in the country.

The Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom is now a US citizen. As his name already reads E.K Freedom on the score sheets, next game onwards the green Boston jersey will read Freedom instead of Kanter.

I am proud to be an American.

Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave. pic.twitter.com/8mbUX1dpWS — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 29, 2021

The Turkish-American is as outspoken as one can be. For a long time now he’s been a loud and only voice against totalitarian regimes like China and Nike.

Kanter is against Nike’s “modern slavery” in some parts of China. He has been calling out the NBA and LeBron James, and Chinese leaders for the injustice and treatment of the workers of Nike.

Also read: Jazz star has cringe inducing lowlight right after embarrassing Damian Lillard

Freedom accused James of not speaking up against the human rights violations in China, adding “They really do shut up and dribble when the Big Boss (China) says so.”

But as soon he became a US citizen he said something which makes us question his position.

Enes Kanter Freedom believes US citizens should not be criticizing the country

After becoming a US citizen on Monday, E.K Freedom appeared in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News. He looked obliged and greeted the man who has supported some White Supremacist ideologies, by calling him, Sir.

Not even a day went by after Kanter got his citizenship before he said, “So, I feel like they should just, please, they should keep their mouth shut and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world and they should focus on, you know, their freedoms and their human rights and their democracy.”

There’s no doubt that people should appreciate the freedom they have in their countries which are not like Turkey or China. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean they should shut up about “smaller issues”. That’s what makes a country free and keeps it from becoming a country like China.

But then Twitteratti took the control of the situation

Twitter kept Freedom in check and reminded him of certain things

Only thing is we don’t have to just shut up and stop complaining because we are Americans. I’m happy he’s a citizen now but don’t start telling me how to be an American — BobbyB ⚾☕ (@bobbygenebussel) November 30, 2021

“Americans should appreciate their freedoms by not exercising any.” — Mark Russell (@Manruss) November 30, 2021

I wasn’t even going to share this iconic quote, but it’s *Chef’s Kiss* pic.twitter.com/lwjNH3I2ya — . (@MattJ_33) November 30, 2021

I wonder who is paying Enes Kanter to attack LeBron and MJ. pic.twitter.com/G7rNapSreM — Rashad (@rashadalaiyan) November 23, 2021

Also read: “I hope one day my sons get to do that”: Nikola Vučević envisions a Lonzo and LaMelo Ball kind of future for his kids in the NBA

Leaving Freedom’s rookie year aside, the 29-year old is averaging career lows in points in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes per game. Also, the Celtics are at a tough spot with a 10-11 record. The Cs would be expecting Kanter to put up big performances for them as well.