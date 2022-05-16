“People tried to warn Devin Booker about the Kardashian/Jenner curse!”: NBA Twitter blows up following break-up rumors along with Suns historic Game 7 collapse against Mavericks

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have reportedly taken a break from one another and NBA Twitter is corelating that to the Suns Game 7 loss.

There are no words to describe just how unfathomable it is for both Devin Booker and Chris Paul to have 0 field goals made in the entirety of the first half of tonight’s Game 7 against the Mavericks. With one minute left in the 2nd quarter, Luka Doncic had 27 points and the Phoenix Suns had, well, 27 points.

The team with the best record in the NBA lost on their home floor by 33 points with the game having been decided by the end of the first half. Sure, there have been 30-point come-backs in the Playoffs before, with the Clippers one against the Warriors being the most memorable as of recent, but tonight was not that night.

Devin Booker finished his night with 3-14 shooting from the field while Chris Paul, a man who wet 14-14 in a deciding Game 6 the previous round, had himself 10 points on the night.

To top it all off for D-Book, rumors have been circulating across the interwebs that his relationship with Kendall Jenner has been put on hold.

Devin Booker and Kendall are taking a break from their relationship and NBA Twitter goes off.

The basis of the reported ‘relationship break’ between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner is the fact that she hasn’t been showing up to any Suns-Mavericks games. Other than that, unverified insiders are claiming that they are ‘most definitely’ on a break.

It’s unclear on whom to trust in this situation but regardless of the status of Book and Jenner’s relationship, NBA Twitter is consistent with its takes on the Kardashian/Jenner clan. According to them, the ‘curse’ that exists from any of their past or current partners is the reason for Devin’s dud performance in Game 7.

Folks tried to warn him about that Kardashian/Jenner curse 😂 — BossBabe (@TXBossBabe41) May 16, 2022

She saw them go down by 30 and said ‘i need some space’ — Reldog (@DonkeyHater1) May 16, 2022

And this explains the 30pt half time deficit — October’s Finest! (@Bighempin) May 16, 2022

It’s safe to say that the Phoenix Suns will be having to make some extremely tough choices this coming 2022 offseason as having your team demolished at home by Spencer Dinwiddie isn’t exactly what championship teams are supposed to let happen.