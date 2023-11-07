“People Try to Rush Our Situation”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Avoids Answering Questions About Building a Family with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and his significant other, Larsa Pippen, were at BravoCon recently. There, they sat down on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, where they spoke with hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. They discussed a variety of things, including their future as a couple.

The hosts asked Marcus and Larsa about what their plans were. Whether they had kids or even marriage on their minds. These were rather straightforward questions, something both of them are used to. After all, there has been much public interest in their relationship, especially considering Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa’s ex-husband is Scottie Pippen.

With that said, Jordan admitted that they do feel pressured at times to take the next step in their relationship. However, they try not to get rushed and are taking things slowly. “I feel like our tagline is, “It’s in the works”. People try to rush our situation, but we like to take it day by day,” said Marcus Jordan.

The two are certainly taking the next step in their relationship, albeit at their own pace. But, in this day and age, who knows? One year down the line, things could change completely. We just have to wait and see.

Marcus Jordan wants his father to be his best man

Larsa and Marcus are looking to tie the knot and have started planning for the same. In fact, the two are currently in the midst of picking a dream location for the big day.It will be a huge moment for both of them, especially Marcus. But he hasn’t gotten into the nitty-gritty details of the event. That said, he recently revealed that he wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pablofindsout/status/1719404870443127225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The two are yet to set a date for their big day. Either way, it is sure to be a high-profile occasion and one that will make the front page of all the gossip magazines in the world.