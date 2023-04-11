Phil Jackson snubbed Michael Jordan to label Scottie Pippen the ‘best player in the league’: “Scottie is the best all round player”

Scottie Pippen has long been considered the sidekick of Michael Jordan. The Robin to his Batman. Something that was clearly visible during the Chicago Bulls’ reign of dominance in the 1990s.

Together, Jordan and Pippen won six NBA Championships from 1991 to 1993 and from 1995 to 1998. However, as we all know, there was a point in time, when Scottie was his own man. The leader of the Chicago Bulls. A role he took up during MJ’s initial retirement after the 1993 season.

For two seasons, the Bulls were Pip’s team. Unfortunately, in that time, they achieved little to nothing. A fact, that led to many questioning his greatness. So, when His Airness returned in 1995, Arkansas native’s stock was at an all-time low. That is when Phil Jackson stepped in and reminded the world that Scottie is the best all-around player in the league.

Phil Jackson vouched for Scottie Pippen over Michael Jordan as the greatest all-around player in the NBA

To the casual fan, Michael Jordan was the heart and soul of the Chicago Bulls for the majority of the 1990s. Some may even say he was solely responsible for delivering the franchise its six championship banners.

However, one superstar who is looked over is Scottie Pippen. The man was an integral part of the Bulls dynasty, but his contributions are often diminished for a variety of reasons. Be it his stats, his failed leadership of the Bulls for two seasons, or the fact that he still struggles to get out of His Airness’ shadow.

No matter how you look at it, Scottie is criminally overlooked by fans and the media. But, one person who did recognize Pippen’s importance was his former head coach, Phil Jackson. The Zen Master knew the true value of the Hall of Famer and even praised him as the greatest all-around player in the league.

“Scottie is such an unselfish player. He’s the greatest all-around player in the NBA right now. He’s absolutely terrific. Michael is a terrific player too and I’m not taking anything away from him. But, Scottie is a rebounder, a passer, a defender, the whole complete package, and the great energy he has on the court. He does a lot of things out there on the basketball court, and he can lead a team very well. He can get 10-12 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, and really be the determining factor. Now, Michael, no one can score like Michael and it’s a terrific thing to do, but it’s not the end all.”

Media and some MJ fans say Scottie Pippen was nobody and had the minimal impact on MJ’s titles🤔 Here is Phil Jackson calling Scottie a BETTER overall player than Michael Jordan: “Scottie is the greatest all around player in the league”pic.twitter.com/OjsoQQRejO — Sports Central (@CarmeloJreal) April 10, 2023

Some much-deserved praise for Pippen. Although, it doesn’t seem like he appreciated it much. After all, years later he accused Jackson of being a racist.

Scottie accused Phil Jackson of being a racist and discriminating against him

It’s clear to see that Phil Jackson held Scottie Pippen in high regard. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Pip, especially considering he once accused the Zen Master of being a racist. Why? Well, it may have something to do with Jackson drawing up a play for Toni Kukoc instead of him in a 1994 Playoff game.

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.” DP: “Do you think Phil was?” Pippen: “Oh yeah…” Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

A far-fetched accusation from Scottie to say the least. It really is a shame just how much the relationship between the two has deteriorated over the years.