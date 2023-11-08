“Philly Is in the Perfect Position!”: Amidst Joel Embiid Trade Rumors, DeMarcus Cousins Hints at Sixers Signing Bulls All-Star

DeMarcus Cousins and Rachel Nichols recently sat down to talk about the new NBA season. Appearing on their podcast Bully Ball, one of their topics of discussion was Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Having just traded away James Harden, the future is covered in mist for the organization.

Currently, despite losing Harden, the Sixers have a record of 5-1. A bright start to the season that is down to the stellar play of Embiid. However, in order to challenge for championships, they’re going to need more firepower. With that in mind, Boogie Cousins, regardless of what the media is saying, believes Philly is in a great position.

Elaborating on the subject, Cousins claims the draft capital the Sixers received in the Harden trade will help them rebuild. That coupled with Embiid’s exceptional form, and the Sixers will easily get over “the hump”.

“I think they’re [Philly] in the perfect position. Embiid playing the best basketball in his career right now…Now it’s about finding the three or the four, possibly even the two-man that can get them over the hump,” said Cousins.

Cousins believes that the Sixers should target the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine, two players he claims will be available, as he does not expect much from their current team, the Chicago Bulls. He even suggested trying a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Regardless, he is confident the 76ers will continue to be contenders.

Joel Embiid may be interested in a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers

Boogie Cousins may believe the Sixers are just a trade away from becoming contenders again, but not everyone agrees. In fact, around the time James Harden started causing drama, there were rumors suggesting that Joel Embiid himself wasn’t convinced about a future with the 76ers.

Embiid even hinted at a possible trade away from Philadelphia. A huge hint, that piqued the interest of several NBA teams including the New York Knicks. According to reports, the Knicks are ready to offer RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and a ton of draft capital in return for the Process.

As things stand, Embiid still has about three years left on his current contract. So, for contending teams to wait for him to hit free agency would be ludicrous. That being said, the idea of a trade may not even be entertained, assuming the Sixers show intent in bringing in some star players. But, then again, that is a big “If”.