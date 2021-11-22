“Pistons failed to reach 99 points in 8 games; they did it in 3 quarters against the Lakers”: Incredible stat shows off how abysmal LeBron James and co are on defense

The Pistons have failed to reach 99 points in 8 games this season and managed to reach that point in merely 3 quarter against the Lakers.

Much can be said about the way the Los Angeles Lakers have played to start off their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Unfortunately for Lakeshow fans however, there aren’t all too many positive aspects to their season so far.

Perhaps the biggest thing for the purple and gold right now is that LeBron James doesn’t seem to be regressing on the offensive end of the floor as of now. Anthony Davis has also been able to string together a couple performances that show off his defensive prowess.

Now, the negative aspects far outweigh the positives with the 2020 NBA champions as they seem to have shed every last bit of the stellar defense that actually got them a title merely a year ago.

An astute Lakers ‘fan’ on Reddit pointed out an almost laughable stat about LeBron James’s squad on the defensive end of the floor following a close win against the Detroit Pistons.

Lakers allowed the Pistons to score 99 points in 3 quarters against them.

The Detroit Pistons have been one of only a few franchises this 2021-22 NBA season that have made it very clear that they will not be contending for a play-in spot this season. They are currently 4-12 with their offense being historically bad to start their campaign off.

16 games into the season, they are averaging 99.5 points per game. Their latest bout against the Los Angeles Lakers saw them drop 116 points, losing only by 5 points to Russell Westbrook and company. The purple and gold allowed the struggling Detroit Pistons to score a whopping 16.5 points over their season average.

Perhaps the most shocking thing about last night’s game was that the Lakers allowed the Pistons to score 99 points against them in merely 3 quarters.

All in all, the LakeShow are allowing teams to shoot wide open 3s due to poor rotations around the perimeter, while also not protecting the paint to a degree that is acceptable for a team that should be contending for a title come May.