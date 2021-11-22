“Stephen Curry has brought ‘The F**k you Warriors’ back!”: NBA Analyst Bill Simmons makes NSFW comment on exceptional Golden State Warriors run

NBA analyst Bill Simmons points out that the old Warriors are ‘back’ after a blowout win vs the Nets, adding that Stephen Curry is at the forefront of it all.

The Golden State Warriors have had an exceptional start to the season. Defying many people’s expectations, they are off to a fiery 14-2 start, leading the NBA standings as we speak. From what we have seen to date, it looks like Steve Kerr’s squad is the real deal.

The charge is being led by none other than their superstar: Stephen Curry. The 2x MVP is averaging 29.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He is playing at an MVP level, subsequently, earning MVP chants from opposing arenas as well.

However, all this seems too familiar. It feels like we are back in 2016 again. The Warriors are dominating, with Curry leading the MVP race. Recently, NBA analyst Bill Simmons pointed out that the Dubs are “back”. He did so with an NSFW comment after their recent win over the Brooklyn Nets. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

NBA Insider Bill Simmons reveals the exact moment he knew the old Warriors were back.

The Warriors are looking like they have turned time to the good old days. Stephen Curry is playing at an elite level on offense whereas Draymond Green is leading the defense. In addition, the supporting cast consists of players like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II, who have understood and played their roles to perfection.

Their exceptional start has gotten people talking about the fact that the Warriors are back to their old selves. Weighing in on the same, NBA analyst Bill Simmons said the moment he knew the Warriors were back was during their dominating win against the Nets –

“Here’s when I knew. The end of the Brooklyn game. Not the Brooklyn game, because you can go in and beat anybody. Their ‘f**k you’ came back in the Brooklyn game.

They kept [Steph] Curry in for the extra two minutes so that he can get the ninth three, and I was like ‘oh, we’re at this stage already. The ‘f**k you’ Warriors are back.’ I just thought they were good.”

He goes on to say that Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are out for revenge this season –

“I guarantee Draymond [Green] and Steph remember every moment from the last two years where somebody poured it on, somebody said something.”

Warriors will be looking to be quiet all the haters this season and so far, they have succeeded in doing so. Barring injuries, there’s no reason why Stephen Curry cannot win MVP or the Warriors cannot make a deep playoff run this season.

The Dubs are once again at the top of the basketball world, and appear to be stronger and better than ever before. Also, with Klay Thompson set to return soon, expect the Splash Bros and the Warriors to turn back time to the good old days.