“Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Know Ball?”: Kevin Durant Criticizes 4x NBA Champion For Ignorant Statement

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the sweethearts of the NBA community, and with good reason. The man always finds a way to help someone in need in any way he can. Combine that with his general upbeat personality, and you have a beloved man.

However, the man is capable of making some obscene comments, especially when it comes to the realm of basketball. And prior to Rui Hachimura’s trade to the Lakers, the man made yet another one.

And when he saw it, Kevin Durant voiced his disapproval of the opinion in the best way imaginable.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say?

It can be very easy to follow teams at the top of the NBA. After all, they do receive most of the media’s attention.

But what about those players that belong to the slightly worse teams? Are there any players worth looking at? Could any of them play winning basketball?

Well, to Shaquille O’Neal, that apparently doesn’t matter one bit.

No, instead the man had this to say on the matter.

Shaq on not knowing who Rui Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trade: “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Z3QUHvTLy6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 26, 2023

Pretty harsh, to say the least.

Yes, the Wizards haven’t been the winningest franchise in the NBA. However, they do have some really good players. So, the franchise does deserve some credit rather than none at all.

And it appears that after having the same thoughts in his mind, Kevin Durant decided to speak up about it.

What was Kevin Durant’s response to Shaquille O’Neal?

Kevin Durant doesn’t often use Twitter. But when he does, it is often beyond newsworthy.

In the past, KD has disagreed with many within the NBA community. And suffice it to say, his words stung the relevant parties pretty badly.

However, we don’t think there have been any harsher than this one.

Shaquille O’Neal is an NBA Hall of Famer and a 4x NBA champion whose career most NBA players can only dream of having. So of course he knows basketball.

However, if you’re going to dish it out, perhaps you need to expect to take it too.

However, will Shaq agree? His imminent response to the Slim Reaper will reveal all.

