“LeBron James And Lakers Aren’t A Good Team”: Shannon Sharpe On Anthony Davis And Co’s Loss To Grizzlies

Rob Pelinka made a litany of moves prior to this year’s trade deadline that put the Los Angeles Lakers in a much better position to compete for a title than before. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally surrounded by complimentary pieces but they’ll have to wait for a couple weeks before they can truly start playing with a healthy roster.

James has been listed as ‘OUT’ for the next 2 weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in the Lakers’ 27-point comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks. He was seen at the Memphis Grizzlies game last night with an ankle boot on. According to reports, the Lakers point forward will be reevaluated in 2 weeks time.

The Lakers, who looked like a formidable team in the loaded Western Conference, now have to try to stay afloat for the next few weeks without their best player.

Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers losing to the Grizzlies

Shannon Sharpe didn’t let his bias towards LeBron James and the Lakers get to him when talking about their loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. After giving up 28 points to Ja Morant in the 3rd quarter, the game slipped away from the purple and gold and they never truly regained momentum after that.

According to Unc, he never expected the Lakers to win this game against the Grizzlies in the first place. Without LeBron in the lineup, he called the bout an ‘uphill battle’. He would then break down what led to Anthony Davis and company losing the game, with the main point of focus being the 26 turnovers.

.@ShannonSharpe’s biggest takeaway from Lakers loss to Grizzlies: “The Lakers aren’t a very good team. It was an uphill battle to get to the playoffs with LeBron, it’s even more daunting without him.” pic.twitter.com/D2yhtP79lp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 1, 2023

The Lakers’ games over the next 2 weeks feature match-ups against the likes of the Thunder, Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Rockets. If they can guarantee a win in these games, they will be able to stay afloat until ‘The King’ returns to play.

Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies have history

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies played against one another, things got heated. However, it wasn’t a fight between the two teams, rather a fight between Shannon Sharpe, who was sitting courtside, and several members of the Grizzlies such as Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks.

Shannon would go on to address the issue in a lengthy apology on Undisputed the next day but clearly, the feud wasn’t settled. Following this game between the Lakers and the Grizzlies that the former won, their social media team would go on to post a picture of Sharpe with a massive ‘L’ graphic.

Shannon would quote tweet this with the caption, “Y’all just being petty now.”

Y’all just being petty now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xD5uDvnuvd — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 1, 2023

