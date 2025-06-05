Portugal Artist Reveals Michael Jordan Refused To Take A Picture With Him Due To His Adidas Shirt

Michael Jordan takes the time to pose for a few photos and greet spectators and friends outside of The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic led by Novant Health. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic opening off of Greenfield Street Tuesday May 7, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. | Credits- KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan recently took some time off with his wife, Yvette, vacationing in Portugal. While enjoying a meal during the trip, the NBA legend came across a street performance by local artist Lucas Pina, known for his soulful guitar playing, and was instantly captivated.

Impressed by the music, Jordan called the performer over. The two shared a brief exchange, and in the video uploaded by Pina, MJ can be seen clearly enjoying the moment.

The clip shows Jordan smiling as Pina plays and sings on the street, surrounded by spectators. It was a genuine interaction, and the community praised the NBA legend for showing love to a local artist during his downtime. But the story didn’t end there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Pina Official (@lucas_pina_oficial)



A fan jokingly commented on Pina’s video, saying, “You’re wearing Adidas, Jordan wouldn’t f**k with you. JK, but for real, it’s cool that he was there.” Pina responded, validating his doubts. He wrote, “Yes, that’s why he couldn’t take a picture with me that day.”

Artist Lucas Pina on IG about meeting Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/NGTAV19jsW — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) June 5, 2025

It’s unclear whether Pina was joking about the Adidas factor, but there’s no photo with the Bulls legend on his social media. So, while MJ appreciated the performance, he likely refrained from taking a picture.

As the face of Jordan Brand and Nike, Jordan typically avoids being photographed with individuals wearing rival logos, especially Adidas. It’s not pettiness; it’s business.

A viral photo of MJ next to someone in Adidas gear could spark confusion or even minor controversy. It might seem harmless, but in the world of branding, perception is everything. Ironically, Nike wasn’t even Jordan’s first choice.

Jordan wanted to be an Adidas athlete

Jordan’s landmark deal with Nike in 1984 changed the sneaker industry forever. The five-year, $2.5 million contract not only launched the Air Jordan line but also generated billions in revenue for both Nike and Jordan.

However, before signing the deal, MJ had his heart set on joining Adidas. In multiple interviews, Jordan has admitted he didn’t even like Nike at the time, and had never worn their shoes until after he signed.

In college, he wore Converse as the era was dominated by the brand. And when it was his time to step into the sneaker market, he was thinking about joining Adidas. He said, “At that time, when everybody was trying to recruit me about what shoes to wear, I was pro-Adidas the whole time.”

Even after an impressive presentation made by Nike, MJ went back to Adidas, to not only show his loyalty, but also to show his willingness to be their athlete. He said, “I went back to Adidas and said, ‘Look, this is the Nike contract; if you come anywhere close, I’ll sign with you guys.’”

Unfortunately, Jordan’s wish wasn’t granted, and that one decision went down as one of the worst business decisions ever made by a company.