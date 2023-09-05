HomeSearch

“Steal The Powder Toss”: Skip Bayless Bluntly Accuses LeBron James of Manufacturing Comparisons with Michael Jordan

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 05, 2023

Michael Jordan, Skip Bayless and LeBron James
Credit: USA TODAY Sports and Twitter

Skip Bayless is back to his LeBron-hating stance once again. On Twitter, Bayless accused LeBron James of actively engineering comparisons to Michael Jordan. He also accused LBJ of stealing some of the well-known MJ-related actions.

This comes as no surprise from Skip. He has long held the mantle as one of the most consistent LeBron haters in the media industry.

Skip Bayless claims LeBron James chose to be compared to Michael Jordan

Bayless didn’t mince words when he accused LeBron of “stealing” some of the most iconic Michael Jordan-related actions. His first argument was LeBron’s choice of jersey number, the revered #23. Bayless remarked:

 “LeBron chose to be compared to Jordan. He was the first to say ‘I want 23’ and steal the powder toss. You don’t think he was saying: ‘I got next!’?”

He also commented on the pre-game ritual LeBron has now become famous for, claiming The King stole it from Jordan.

Bayless argues that LeBron’s selection of these MJ-associated elements indicates an effort to manufacture comparisons.

Going even further, Bayless contended that LeBron has greatly benefited in the ongoing GOAT debate from the rise of social media. 

Alas, this is not the first and last time we’re likely to see Skip Bayless take aim at LeBron.

Skip called LeBron a “disgrace” for wearing MJ’s number

In one of his most stinging critiques, Skip Bayless didn’t hold back when LeBron James chose to wear the iconic #23 jersey during his tenure with the Miami Heat and later with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Bayless went so far as to call LeBron a “disgrace” for donning Jordan’s jersey, igniting a firestorm of controversy and debate.

He said: 

“I believe LeBron will change back to No. 23 for 2 reasons: 1) to honor Bill Russell and 2) to resend the absurd message he’s now, as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, the GOAT, better than Jordan. Only fools believe that. LeBron James wearing 23 is a disgrace.”

