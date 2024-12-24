Steve Kerr Finds Silver Lining in Warriors’ 6-Point Loss to Pacers: “This Is the Jonathan Kuminga We Want”

The Golden State Warriors lost a close 111-105 encounter to the Indiana Pacers earlier tonight. This was the 18th clutch encounter for Steve Kerr and co. in 28 games so far this season, with the Dubs now dropping to 8-10 in the clutch. Once again, their offense flattened in the final minutes of the game, giving the Pacers a chance to improve their record to 6-0 in the Chase Center.

Advertisement

Despite the heartbreak loss, Steve Kerr managed to find a silver lining. “This is the Jonathan Kuminga we want,” said Kerr to the media after the contest. Kuminga came off the bench and finished the contest with a game-high 26 points. At the same time, he had eight rebounds, four assists, and a block.

“Took care of all and had a couple of really nice passes. He found Buddy early in the game for three on a beautiful play. And really attacked. So this is you know, this is a great example of how JK needs to play. I’m really proud of him for coming out and playing that way and you know, he’s getting better and it’s fun to fun to watch his development.”

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s game: “Yeah, this is the JK we want.” pic.twitter.com/XMIc5a3ZBy — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 24, 2024

Before the contest, Kerr spoke about JK and his tendency to take contested mid-range shots with time on the clock. Kuminga took Kerr’s comments about his shot selection seriously and was a presence in the paint tonight. Of the 16 shots Kuminga took tonight, only four were 8 feet or beyond from the basket.

Kuminga’s shot chart vs Pacers

26pts

9/16 FG pic.twitter.com/398JlxgNfi — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) December 24, 2024

This approach to attack the basket worked against the Pacers, despite them having a strong shot blocker in Myles Turner. If JK can take this approach and hammer down his finishing skills around the basket, it would be great for him as well as the Warriors. Even Stephen Curry couldn’t help but praise JK after the contest.

Stephen Curry joins Steve Kerr, praises Kuminga’s showing

After having a cold night from the field, Stephen Curry made sure to take the onus for the loss, and promise everyone that he’ll be better. At the same time, he made sure to recognize Kuminga’s performance in the game. “He was probably the best player out there in the sense of attacking,” said Curry.

Picking up from his post-game interview from the previous game, Steph added,

“Anytime you’re decisive and aggressive, you live with mistakes. Playing in the flow of the offense, taking what the defense gives you. You saw him get into the paint, get a couple extra possessions for us. He knocked down his open threes. He’s getting down hill, putting pressure on the rim, doing the things that only he can do really on our team.”

Curry emphasized on being decisive and confident going down the floor, and how Kuminga displayed those traits tonight.

“So we love energetic, confident JK. He can change the game for us like he did, stringing a couple of those games together will hopefully rise our level of play and give us a chance to win any given night.”

“We love energetic, confident JK. He can change the game for us.” Steph Curry on Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/B1J0fnB0AH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 24, 2024

Kuminga is about to get tested soon with the Los Angeles Lakers coming in town for the Christmas Day Game. The Lakers’ frontcourt lineup poses a lot of shot-blocking ability, and it would be a good challenge for Kuminga to take them on and find ways to score against a defensive stalwart such as Anthony Davis.