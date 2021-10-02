“Post Malone did an incredible job with the song”: When Allen Iverson revealed how he was honoured to be mentioned in the rapper’s “White Iverson” song

A couple of months after Post Malone dropped “White Iverson”, former Sixers legend Allen Iverson revealed how honoured he was being mentioned in the song.

Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players in league history. Despite standing at only 6-feet, AI displayed the huge heart he played with. Being the creative genius he was with the ball, Allen really changed the way how guards today handle the rock. And apart from being a sensational handler, he was one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever witnessed.

With career averages of 26.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds, the former Sixers legend built up quite an impressive resume in his 14-year career. Over the span of his illustrious life as an NBA pro, The Answer was selected to 11 All-Star Games, 7 All-NBA teams, won the scoring titles 4 times, steal champion 3 times, ROY and even the 2001 MVP.

Sure he might have not won a championship, but he definitely did revolutionize how one could be creative with the ball.

“Post Malone did a great job with ‘White Iverson’”: Allen Iverson

Apart from being the sporting megastar he was, Allen Iverson was also a cultural icon. He was among the first players who introduced fashion in the league and was not afraid to embrace who he really was. Apart from being the first superstar to wear du-rags, baggy jeans, throwback jerseys, tattoos, cornrows in games, AI is also considered responsible for bringing the hip-hop culture to the league.

Of course, Iverson has had plenty of songs with his name mentioned in them. One of the most famous songs has been Post Malone’s “White Iverson”. Back in 2015, the Dallas rapper dropped his debut single with the mention of the sixers legend’s name in it. And in no time the song was a hit all over the world.

Allen too was one of the many fans of the song. And in 2016, the Hall-Of-Famer spoke about the song and how he was honoured to be mentioned in it. In an interview with “Complex”, AI said:

“I want to meet him. He did an awesome job. I was just telling my friend on the way over here that when we get in the car, we hear [‘White Iverson’] at least like 10 times a day. It definitely gets a lot of record play around here. And it’s just an honor for him to make a song with my name in it.”

And just a couple of months later the two finally met and started vibing to the famous song.

When asked how the rapper felt meeting the basketball legend, Post Malone said:

“I met the legend last night and there’d be no ‘White Iverson’ without him. I’m still tripping at how sick it was, and as A.I. says, ‘The culture has no boundaries.’”