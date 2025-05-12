Singer Jelly Roll Trolls Jerry Jones’ Team On Stage While Performing With Cowboys Superfan Post Malone

Jelly Roll arrives on the red carpet before the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

A year and four months have passed since the owner, general manager, and president of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, first declared that the team would be going “all in” for the free agency cycle. Unfortunately, for both Jones and his franchise, the now-infamous comment has become an ironic symbol for the team’s inability to make any sort of splash during the offseason.

Seeing as the Cowboys are closer to being a meme than a playoff contender, jokes are now routinely made at their expense. So naturally, when his stage partner in Post Malone came out to perform while wearing a Brandon Aubrey jersey, the American singing sensation, Jelly Roll, felt compelled to jump on the dogpile.

While performing at AT&T Stadium alongside Post Malone, Jelly pointed to Malone’s Cowboys’ jersey as they sang, “ain’t ever been no winners.”

Once considered to be a juggernaut of the league, the Cowboys dominated the NFL for the better part of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls from 1992 to 1995. Unfortunately, 1995 would prove to be the team’s last NFC Championship appearance as Jones and the boys currently find themselves in the midst of a nearly 30-year drought.

Suffice to say, they certainly “ain’t ever been no winners” since the turn of the century.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jelly Roll ROASTED the Cowboys while performing at AT&T Stadium 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VMQfOyU2vk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2025

The Cowboys’ 29-year conference championship drought currently stands as the third longest in the NFL, rivaled only by the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. Considering that the Washington Commanders were able to successfully rebuild their entire organization and put an end to their own NFC Championship drought, which began in 1991, all before Dallas could, the criticisms appear to be warranted.

The fact that not even Post Malone himself is safe from the jokes suggests that no one in Dallas’ fanbase will be able to hide themselves from the ridicule. Then again, the solution to getting the stink off of the franchise is rather simple: all they have to do is win football games.

Inconveniently enough, however, both the Philadelphia Eagles and the aforementioned Commanders appear to be head and shoulders above their divisional rival at this point in time. Given the pedigree of Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts, victories won’t be an easy thing to come by for the Cowboys in 2025.

Oddsmakers have given America’s team a projected win total of 7.5 for the upcoming season, furthering the notion that the team is set to continue its downward spiral. While the Cowboys did manage to find some potential value by trading a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for George Pickens, oddsmakers seem to be indicating that it won’t be enough to help supplement their offense.

Until Jones can manage to secure and maintain talent, both the Cowboys and their fans are set to remain the laughing stocks of the football community.