“Pot Calling the Kettle Black!”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Called Out by Comedian for ‘Parody’ Statement Regarding Victor Wembanyama

Shaquille O’Neal recently got called out by comedian LaVar Walker for his blatant ‘hypocrisy’. Shaq recently took the Internet by storm after he made a ‘statement’ about the San Antonio Spurs’ rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama. The big man’s remarks raised the eyebrows of many NBA fans because of its sheer ridiculousness.

Advertisement

The ‘quote’ from Shaq talking about Wemby read, “I don’t think it’s fair for the game. Having one guy with a genetic advantage over others takes away from the skill aspect that makes the league great.” This statement from the four-time NBA Champion surfaced after an NBA Twitter page reported the quote on their page. Comedian LaVar Walker’s response to Shaq’s statement was nothing short of a roast.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallsackSports/status/1715739327072743624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Responding to O’Neal via an Instagram post, Walker said, “Somebody tell Shaq to call me. Isn’t this the pot calling the kettle black? Come on Shaq. You don’t think you had a genetic advantage coming into the NBA at 7’1 tall, 325 pounds, man. Come on man. If you felt like this, you should have never gotten into the NBA. You should have went to go be a warehouse manager or something like that.”

“To give everybody a fair advantage. You really thought they had a fair advantage with your big a** on the court every day…You walked, so Victor Wembanyama could fly,” the comedian added.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyuxkDguDWP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The little monologue from the comedian even caught Shaq’s attention as he posted it to his Instagram stories. Walker even had hilarious advice for NBA players who have to guard Wemby, telling them, “Go practice guarding the Statue of Liberty. That will give you a heads-up. You gotta go get a long poll to shoot over or something, because this kid is ridiculous, especially if he can pick up some weight, it is over.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1719650460712481163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Walker also warned NBA fans that the league would soon see a 13 feet guard towering over everyone else on the court. Even though initially everyone thought the comedian had mistaken satire for an actual quote, however, his concluding remarks convinced some people that he was just trolling from the jump.

Shaquille O’Neal goes easy on Wemby

Shaquille O’Neal is known for trolling people, but in this instance he was the butt of the joke. The Twitter page B_ Sports is a “parody” account that posts fake quotes for humor. Though it’s not clear if LaVar Walker had even the slightest clue, but regardless, the statement from Shaq provided some entertainment for fans.

Leaving aside false statements, it’s interesting to note that Shaq recently had very supportive and kind words for the Spurs big man. Before Wemby’s big game against the Phoenix Suns, Shaq said, “I must say I’m very impressed. He’s 19 years old, I’m not going to be hard on him yet. New age big man, he can definitely step out and do that[clip of Wemby shooting a 3-pointer plays]. Very powerful on the defensive end. I would like to see him post up a little.”

Shaquille O’Neal, as possibly the most dominant centre ever, even gave Wemby the nod, telling his co-hosts on TNT, “As the President of the Big Man Alliance, I must say that he’ll receive an early entrance. I won’t be criticizing him much ’cause I really like the way he plays.”

But it wasn’t just Shaq who had positive words for the rookie, as Wemby seems to be gaining traction as the media’s new ‘wonder child’. With the Spurs pulling off the upset against the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns, it would be interesting to see if the San Antonio side can iron out their inconsistencies and make a run in the upcoming playoffs.