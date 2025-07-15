Potentially Putting Rob Pelinka At Risk, Magic Johnson Could Return To Run The Lakers According To Olden Polynice

May 2, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Members of the Guggenheim baseball management team pose at a press conference to announce the sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. From left: Stan Kasten and Mark Walter and Magic Johnson. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images

Definitive changes are coming in Los Angeles. After the sale of the Lakers by the Buss family, fans are more convinced than ever that the team will start competing for the title soon. And part of that competing mentality might start with the dismissal of Rob Pelinka (at least that’s what one former NBA player thinks).

Olden Polynice, in a repeat appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, claimed that there’s a strong possibility that Mark Walter, the new owner, might contact Magic Johnson to come back and take over the GM role, in a move that would shift Pelinka out of office.

Walter and Johnson already have a working business relationship, with the two of them part of the Dodgers’ ownership group. Magic also has a history of working in the Lakers‘ FO, with him being credited as the mastermind behind LeBron James’ free agency arrival in the summer of 2018, a move he orchestrated as their President of Basketball Operations.

“I think that’s a strong possibility,” he laughed along with Scott. “Very strong. Here’s the other caveat to all of this. The LA Dodgers. You see their structure- they’re not afraid to let go of a superstar.”

They alluded to how the Lakers will handle LeBron’s existing contract as he nears the end of his career, and how the new owner is smart enough to work with Johnson to ensure that the Lakers can still compete with their current roster.

While Pelinka has not shown any signs of stepping down from his role yet, some of his decisions lately, like freeing up cap space for 2027 rather than going all in right now, and his handling of Dorian Finney-Smith’s contract, have left fans feeling a bit uneasy.

While Magic does have the acquisition of LeBron on his CV, the Ivica Zubac trade for Mike Muscala, the release of Julius Randle, and the acquisition of Brook Lopez are major stains on his time as PBO.

But if he does return to the Lakers FO, he might be a little more popular than Pelinka, but it’ll take some time and some serious trades to make him get over with the fans again.