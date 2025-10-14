Praising Jimmy Butler’s Unselfishness, Buddy Hield Explains His Dynamic With the Warriors Star

Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield appear to have a love-hate relationship. In their brief time as teammates with the Golden State Warriors, the two were constantly seen going at each other. From middle fingers pointed at each other to public remarks against each other, they just seem to hate each other. However, for Hield, Butler is one of the best teammates he has ever had.

Throughout Butler’s career, his reputation as a problem in locker room has gained some steam. That said, in the limited time has spent with the Warriors, his teammates are happy to testify against that reputation, especially Buddy Hield, despite their on and off-court antics.

The sharpshooter doesn’t view the 6x All-Star as a selfish player. In fact, he seems to be quite taken by the commitment Butler brings with him.

“He wants to win, but he’s unselfish too,” Hield said on Dubs Talk. “He just plays basketball the right way, and you love guys that play basketball the right way.”

From that answer alone, one would never assume that the two constantly pick on each other. But for those who are curious, Hield broke it down into simpler terms to give fans a better understanding of the dynamic he shares with Butler.

“I pick on him,” Hield revealed. “I’m annoying to him. When I pick on them, it’s easy to pick on me back. Me, on the other end, everybody just sees it as very loud and funny.”

Hield isn’t lying; his interactions with Butler are certainly funny. The two instil an element of fun within the Warriors’ roster, which every team with championship aspirations needs. Of course, it’s important to remain focused on the main objective, but a healthy balance is imperative to ensure nobody experiences burnout.

The Warriors recently announced a special bobblehead night for their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 17. Naturally, the two players they chose were the the ones with the best on-screen chemistry.

“Why did they pick him?” Butler asked on Dubs Talk. “Why did they do that to me? Now everybody is going to think we’re friends cause we’re on bobbleheads together,” he joked.

Well, to answer Butler’s question, the pair were picked together because they work well, at least from a promotional stand point, which creates a lot of media buzz. Besides, fans love a good buddy cop comedy and these two bring just that to the table.