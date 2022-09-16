Jimmy Butler flexed his $60 million fortune with a 6,000 pound Boombox aquarium

Jimmy Butler is a man of big money, and when he gets the chance, he’s not afraid to show it, even when it means buying something ridiculously massive.

The Miami Heat superstar is worth $60 million, and he’s putting his money to good use. In 2017, the Heat star sold his River Front mansion, and with it, he also gave away the memory of a truly unique aquarium that only someone like Jimmy would buy.

Jimmy’s fish tank went viral after it was featured on Animal Planet, and you’ll see why shortly.

There are reasons for the aquarium being so popular other than the fact that it can hold a massive amount of water. It weighed in at 6,000 pounds, and as per Jimmy’s specifications, the aquarium was shaped like a boombox.

More than that, the boombox can actually play music too. So, more than just an aquarium, Jimmy also got an insane speaker to set up in his mansion. Jimmy listed his River Front mansion for $4.95 million in 2017. However, the aquarium was already gone before Jimmy sold the mansion.

“He took that out, like, a few months ago,” Jimmy’s real estate agent said at the time the property went up.

You can see Jimmy’s Animal Planet feature here:

Jimmy Butler has a big NBA season ahead of him

Aside from buying expensive things like a 6,000-pound aquarium, Jimmy Butler does have an NBA career to focus on.

Most importantly, he’ll want to bring the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals. The Heat are one of the East’s deepest teams. They have no weaknesses when you look at the team as a whole.

Defenders? Check. Bam Adebayo is a perennial DPOY candidate, Jimmy Butler is one of the best wing defenders in the league, and Kyle Lowry can lock down when he needs to.

They have shooters all over the court, namely Duncan Robinson. Tyler Herro is the reigning sixth man of the year winner, showing their bench depth. To top it all off, Jimmy Butler is the traditional, go-get-it superstar player that every title contender needs.

The team is set, now the players just need to make it work. They fell apart in the playoffs last year, relying too much on their shooting or big-game performances from Jimmy.

Miami is still going to be one of the East’s top teams, and they will have to prove they belong there.

