“Pressure Is Going to Be on Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Former All-Star ‘Frees Up’ Damian Lillard, Discusses Best PG Comment

On the latest episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, the panel had an in-depth discussion about the Milwaukee Bucks’ latest acquisition of Damian Lillard. With the latest superteam being formed, Gilbert Arenas believed that Giannis Antetokounmpo would face the most pressure to deliver a Championship to the city. Agent Zero also dished out a take regarding Lillard’s “best point guard in the NBA” comments.

Ever since Damian Lillard demanded a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, the Miami Heat were the strong favorites to land the star guard. In fact, reports even suggested that playing alongside Jimmy Butler and co. was something that Lillard preferred. However, there were no offers from the Heat that enticed the Blazers. Since then, the likes of the Chicago Bulls, the Toronto Raptors, and the Phoenix Suns also joined the race to acquire the sharpshooter. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and got Dame to team up with Antetokounmpo after a three-team trade was finalized.

Gilbert Arenas believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo has the most pressure to win a title

Right from the get-go, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard revealed being on the same page, in terms of their desire to win a Championship. As soon as the deal was finalized, the Greek Freak texted Dame “Let’s get this f**king championship”.

Lillard previously represented the Blazers for 11 years and has been without an NBA Championship ring. On the other hand, Antetokounmpo lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy only a few years ago during the 2020-2021 season. Despite already having a Championship in his resume, Arenas believes that the two-time MVP will feel the most pressure.

“The pressure is going to be on Giannis because he puts it on himself. Dame doesn’t have pressure. He’s coming in there saying ‘I got you big dog. My job is to try to keep you here because if you all leave, I’m by myself again. I don’t have the pressure of like winning it. My pressure is keep you to stay and I just got to do my job’.”

To some certain extent, Arenas is not wrong. Dame will certainly hope to win the 2024 Championship. However, he should also prioritize getting Antetokounmpo to re-sign a contract extension.

Arenas reacts as Damian Lillard calls himself the “best point guard”

Only a few weeks before being dealt away to the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard caused a stir on social media for his “best point guard in the NBA” comments. During an interview, the seven-time All-Star spoke quite highly of himself.

On the same episode of the show, Arenas also spoke about Dame’s comments. Talking about his criteria of being the best point guard, the former three-time All-Star neither agreed nor denied with Lillard’s take.

“I’m the best point guard because I bust all y’all a** every time we played matchup against each other. For 82 games, I’m averaging 35 and some and every time we played against y’all, I bust you’re a**. That makes me the best,” Arenas said.

The 6ft 2″ star had a pretty incredible production last campaign in terms of individual success. Playing 58 games, the 2013 Rookie of the Year averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.