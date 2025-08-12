Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Once Pointed Out the Biggest Challenge of Raising Kids With Ex-Husband Dell Curry Being in the NBA

April 18, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Seth Curry (left), Dell Curry (center), and Sonya Curry (right) watch during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 106-99. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Any casual NBA fan has heard of Steph Curry. More hardcore fans might know about his brother, Seth Curry. But before both of them came their father, Dell, who was also a three-point shooting master when he played. He was a 16-year NBA veteran and played an essential role off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets in the late 1980s and throughout the 90s.

However, Dell played for other teams throughout his career. Namely, the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Toronto Raptors. That’s a lot of moving around for a guy with three kids.

Near the end of his career, when Dell was in Toronto, his family was asked about the difficulty of navigating things when it came to moving around in an old interview. His wife, Sonya, at that point, had moved with her husband from Utah to Cleveland to Charlotte. Given that he was in Charlotte for 10 seasons, they settled down and raised a family during that time.

That’s why Sonya stepped up and talked about the difficulties of navigating schedules.

“It’s real difficult, especially when your children get to the ages that my children are now, because they have their own lives. Each one of them are involved in different activities, very competitive activities as well. So, you not only have school schedules, you have special activity schedules that you have to go with, and you have Dell’s schedules,” Sonya expressed on Off The Hardwood.

Perhaps the biggest workaround of it all was Dell’s demanding NBA schedule during the season. It left Sonya to have to do most of the work at home when it came to getting the kids to their extracurricular activities. Not to mention that they usually wanted to go watch Dad play whenever they could.

But at the end of the day, Dell knew his wife at the time could handle the crowded schedule.

“I have an excellent family base. My wife’s a very strong person, and I don’t feel worried at all when I have to leave home. I know that she’s able to take care of things,” Dell said.

Throughout raising their children, Dell and Sonya were a perfect tandem. Eventually, when Steph and Seth rose to fame, their marriage became that much more celebrated. The two would often attend important playoff games together to support their children, and they looked fairly happy together.

Sadly, though, they filed and finalized a divorce in 2021. And things didn’t end well. The two accused each other of infidelity throughout the relationship, which was known by other members of their family. Proving that perhaps Dell never worried when he had to leave home for other reasons.

Regardless, the two still raised three wildly successful children. Going to show that their parenting methods early on for navigating schedules worked. Most notably, Sonya proved to be the linchpin that held everything together.