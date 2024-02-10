“Shaq Say ‘Barbeque Chicken’”: D’Angelo Russell Quotes Lakers Legend to Describe LeBron James’ Post Game

In their latest tilt, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 139-122 in one of their most balanced efforts in recent times. This was the second game of two back-to-back contests for the Lakers and this win helped alleviate the hurt of the previous night’s loss against the Denver Nuggets. During this much-needed win, all starters of the LA side tabbed at least 20 points each. The starting five’s total of 119 points is the second-highest output for the Lakers in their franchise history. The team shot an incredible 55.7% from the field and made 14 triples on 45.2%.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1756197477324149101?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



After the game, D’Angelo Russell was asked about the work LeBron James puts up in the post. Alluding to LBJ’s offensive chops, the lefty guard invoked another Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal’s famous phrase regarding a player cooking someone underneath the hoop. During an interview with NBA TV, Russell expressed, “Just like Shaq say, ‘Barbecue chicken,’ something like that. Easy for sure.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1756198662542147876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the game, LeBron James collected 21 points while dishing out a commendable 14 assists. In fact, LBJ has tallied 8.3 assists per game in February and is dishing almost 8 assists for the season. He continues to be one of the most efficient players in the league and one of the most potent all-around threats. As for D’Angelo Russell, he nabbed 30 points and 5 assists while committing zero turnovers. These kinds of performances have been his hallmark since the beginning of January.

However, Russell’s ‘barbeque chicken’ remark on LeBron’s post game couldn’t be more apt. The King has been an elite driver of the basketball since his Draft in 2003. He is a master of attacking open lanes like a freight train. However, his post-game near the paint is one of his most underrated qualities. The King can still easily create space for himself using his size and strength despite being 39. The Lakers are counting on James’ form this season to take them to a suitable position before the postseason commences.

D’Angelo Russell has stood tall despite murmurs

It has been customary for Russell to figure in trade rumors before the NBA trade deadline almost every season. This year was no exception. A trade involving him and Dejounte Murray was being discussed; however, nothing materialized. After the game against the Pelicans, D’Lo was asked how “tough” it was to play amidst all these rumors.

The lefty guard responded, “I am numb to all that.” When asked about his team’s chances of making a deep playoff run like last season, the sharpshooter stated, “Stay healthy. Keep taking the hate like a champ.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1756196829438337162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Guard has been the most stable three-point shooting option for the squad and has continued to be at his best despite nonstop rumors. Having been traded four times in his career, he has now learned how to deal with such talk. His creative scoring alongside his experience has helped the Lakers stay afloat lately or they could have otherwise fallen below the .500 record. Now that there is no insecurity remaining for the rest of the season, he and his team can be a tough cover. After all, this Lakers team is at its best in crunch time.