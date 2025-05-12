“Protect, Provide and Love”:, Making His Bias Known, Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed Why He Prefers His Daughters

Mar 27, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal sits with his family as he watches the game as he was inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Many people strive to put their children in the best possible situation to succeed. Shaquille O’Neal has allowed his children to have every need of theirs met. One day, he will have to pass everything he owns to one of them. While discussing the potential passing of assets, he revealed why he prefers his daughters over his sons.

O’Neal loves all of his six children with his entire heart. Shaq is the father of three boys and three girls. O’Neal has four children with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson: sons Shareef and Shaqir, along with daughters Amirah and Me’arah. He also has a stepson with Shaunie, Myles, and a daughter, Taahirah, with former girlfriend Arnettta Yardborough.

Shaq has devoted his life to providing his children with the best life he possibly could. But when the question regarding his favourites arises, he doesn’t hesitate to provide an answer.

In 2022, O’Neal made a guest appearance on The Pivot Podcast. He expressed a great deal of vulnerability speaking on his relationship with his children. He didn’t shy away from announcing his bias toward his daughters.

“I like my girls a little bit better,” O’Neal announced. “Because as a man you have to protect, provide and love for your woman. I trust them more [than my sons] because they’re more sensitive and caring.”

O’Neal is extremely protective of his children, but specifically his daughters. Those feelings aren’t one-sided, as in turn, they are protective of their father.

Shaq’s daughter protects him from crowds

It’s hard for someone with Shaquille O’Neal’s status to live a private life. Paparazzi constantly follow him, even if he is with his children. But his kids don’t complain; in fact, they help protect their father whenever they can.

O’Neal’s daughter, Amirah, developed a habit of making sure nothing bad happens to her dad once big crowds start to swarm. “She doesn’t like big crowds, and she doesn’t like to share me,” O’Neal said. “When she sees a mob of people coming, she says, ‘C’mon, Daddy, let’s go get some ice cream.’”

Amirah is selfish when it comes to her dad, but her love is genuine. O’Neal has done an excellent job of forming a connection with his children, which will last a lifetime.