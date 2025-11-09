“There’s No Blueprint”: Richard Jefferson Details Why Victor Wembanyama’s Path to Dominance Requires Patience

Victor Wembanyama is a fascinating player, with the potential to be one of the best-ever. There’s never been anyone like him before, but that poses problems of its own, as explained by former NBA champion Richard Jefferson.

Wembanyama, at 7’5″, is a mixture between a forward, a guard, and a center. Despite his size, he glides around the court with ease, grabs rebounds comfortably, and can hit shots from deep that’d make the best shooters in the NBA blush. Plus, he’s just 21 years old. Sadly, he can’t really mold his game by following in the footsteps of legends, like other greats before him did.

Jefferson opined, on the Road Trippin’ podcast, how even LeBron James could follow the “blueprint” of players like Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen. That said, Jefferson doesn’t necessarily use that as reason to put a cap on Wembanyama’s celining. He just wants the NBA community to be patient.

“There’s certain blueprints of, ‘Hey, this is who I am. This is how other players like me have dominated the game with this skill set’,” Jefferson stated.

“He’s [Wembanyama] at such a level, that there’s never been a player like him, so we know he can dominate the game, but how does he figure out how to dominate the game in such a consistent level that it’s unstoppable?”

Wembanyama has gradually improved to an elite level in his three years in the NBA so far. After averaging 21 and 24 points with 10 and 11 rebounds per game in his first two seasons respectively, he spent almost half of 2024-25 out injured. The Frenchman is currently at 30 ppg, with 14 rpg, and 5 blocks per game.

These are incredible numbers on its own. But everyone in the NBA knows that Wembanyama can be even better. He can break the hinges off the door safe-guarding the GOAT conversation and for that, Wemby has to perform at this level, perhaps step up a notch even, for the next decade or so.

“He has that ability,” Jefferson continued. “They just haven’t figured it out. And it might take him a little bit longer because there is no blueprint… He’s such a player that’s so far out of any blueprint we’ve ever seen. That means it’s even harder for the coach to figure out how to use him best.”

Wembanyama should get right to the top if he stays fit. He’s committed to being great, and isn’t complacent just because he possesses the talent. The San Antonio Spurs, thanks to his hot form, have started 7-2 this season, and are early season favorites to get to the conference finals.

With star point guard De’Aron Fox also set to return from injury, the Spurs’ offense is poised to improve further. A Wemby-Fox partnership, on paper, has the potential to create havoc in the league.