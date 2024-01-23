“Nobody knows You bro”: Kevin Durant Brutally Shuts Down a Fan for Questioning His GOAT Claim with Michael Jordan Anecdote

Kevin Durant recently stirred some controversy in the NBA community by claiming that he sees no reason as to why he should not be in the GOAT conversation, Meanwhile, a Clippers fan discredited Kevin Durant’s claim to be in the Greatest of All Time(GOAT) discussion with a Michael Jordan analogy on X(formerly Twitter). The fan’s remark prompted a sharp response from KD on X.

According to the fan, if Michael Jordan left for the Detroit Pistons after losing three straight series against them from 1988-1990 and won a ring with them, he wouldn’t be in the GOAT conversation either. Similarly, if LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Boston Celtics in 2010 after losing to them twice in the playoffs, and won a title with them, his stake in the GOAT claim would also be diminished.

On the contrary, Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors after losing to them in the playoffs while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “You have won NOTHING before and after you joined forces with Steph on a 73-9 team. You’re a great player but not in the GOAT convo. Win two with the Suns and maybe you can have a seat at the table for discussion,” the fan named Jacob added.

When Durant got a whiff of this response, he clapped back in his usual fashion. Naming the user, Durant addressed the “maybe you can have a seat at the table” comment by the Clippers superfan

“I[Kevin Durant] can sit at any table at any time and talk basketball comfortably with anybody that has played the game but Jacob the clipper said I couldn’t. Nobody knows u bro, move around. U have no credentials in my world,” Kevin Durant replied sternly on X.

As someone with many accolades in NBA history, KD found this statement disrespectful. Instead, he wanted to prove that the one making this claim was just a distant observer and had no relevance in the basketball world.

This is not surprising considering KD’s history of going back and forth with his critics on social media. Durant has also stood out among NBA stars in his willingness to engage with the general public to defend his image and legacy. Not only fans, KD even calls out journalists and former players for their comments on him.

Despite being a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kevin Durant is often overlooked in all-time discussions because he joined the Stephen Curry-led Warriors to create a Superteam in the league. Therefore, his two Championship wins with the Dubs are often seen as less commendable than those won by the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Kevin Durant believes he belongs to the GOAT discussion

After dropping 43 points in the win against the Chicago Bulls, Durant pondered why he is not in the GOAT conversation. The two-time NBA Champion argued that he belongs to the debate limited around Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the most part.

“Because I went to the Warriors. Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?” Kevin Durant opined after the Bulls’ win.

KD’s claim was widely criticized. However, Durant continues to let his game talk while also dishing out sharp takes on X. The elite scorer backs himself at every turn against everyone.