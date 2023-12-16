“Never Want to Lose to Memphis”: Dillon Brooks Showcases ‘Grudge’ Against Grizzlies After Rockets Win Season Series

The Houston Rockets played against the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season. Having already clinched the regular season series, Dillon Brooks revealed to the reporters that he held a grudge against his former team. When asked about the clutch game-winning three-pointer that he hit, the defensive specialist revealed his true hatred for the Grizzlies.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to lose to Memphis ever in my career. That’s regardless of how we get it, if I go get 20 or if I have 0 points. I wanna win every single time we play Memphis just to let them know that they made a little mistake,” Brooks revealed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1735880676753232351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It is pretty obvious why Dillon Brooks is holding onto a grudge against the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Oregon Duck spent six years playing for the Grizzlies, yet was heartlessly traded after signing a four-year, $90 million contract extension this past season. For someone who loves picking fights with anybody and everybody, this is a good enough reason to hold onto a grudge.

Dillon Brooks has been labeled a “villain” and he loves it. In fact, prior to the start of this season, Brooks fully embraced his villain role. After the Houston Rockets’ win, the All-Defensive player even put on an outfit apt to his nickname.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1735876906652721433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon Brooks has been averaging 16.6 points against the Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks was the fourth option, behind Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, when playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though he still is the fourth option with the Rockets, Brooks is much more vocal and has assumed the role of a leader.

So far, Brooks has been averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. However, he shifts gears when going up against his former team. In the three contests against the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks has improved his major stats – 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Advertisement

Brooks has gotten what he’s been chasing after – going undefeated against the Grizzlies. However, there is one more contest remaining between the two franchises in this campaign. With Ja Morant having served his 25-game suspension by then, it’ll be interesting to see how the Rockets-Grizzlies 14th February clash will pan out.