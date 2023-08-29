Pulling In $313,792,781 Less Than Kobe Bryant, Former Nets Star Gets Compared By Shaquille O’Neal To Lakers Legend With ‘Eerie’ Video

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is currently representing the country, Jordan at the FIBA World Cup. The former NBA star currently plying his craft in Puerto Rico, has been in exceptional form. So much so, that it has fetched him comparisons to none other than Kobe Bryant. It seems a bit far-fetched, but despite earning $313,792,781 less than Kobe over the course of their comparative careers, their play styles, as Shaquille O’Neal pointed out on Instagram, eerily match up.

Advertisement

Given the power of social media, Hollis-Jefferson has caught wind of these comparisons. After all, it’s not every day you get compared to the Black Mamba. Speaking on the same, Rondae thanked the fans for the flattering comparisons but claimed that there will always be one Kobe. That being said, he will continue to pay homage to him at the World Cup. As he sports the No. 24 on his back, he feels as though the late great is with him every time he steps onto the court.

Shaquille O’Neal points out eerie similarities between Kobe Bryant and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal shared a video on his IG story. The video in question points out the similarities between Kobe Bryant and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Rondae, who last played for the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA, is currently with Atleticos de San German and is representing Jordan at the FIBA World Cup.

Advertisement

Given his height and athleticism, one wouldn’t be surprised to hear of such comparisons. Rondae even shares the same haircut as Bryant at the moment. However, on closer inspection, it seems as though Hollis-Jefferson is shadowing Kobe. Their play styles look eerily similar. Apart from the fact that he’s left-handed, he’s got everything down to a tee. Whether it is spinning past defenders to score, pulling up for shots on the fly, or even dunking with ferocity, he seems to have it all.

For the most part, channeling his Mamba mentality seems to be working for him. He’s currently averaging 31 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game. Falling only behind Luka Doncic in scoring, he has been an integral player for Jordan. Unfortunately however, his performances haven’t been enough so far, as they have lost their first two games of the tournament.

Still, Shaq didn’t hesitate to call him a Kobe-like on Instagram. Take a look at the tweet below by @tragicpatek, along with the Instagram post by BreakAnklesDaily below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1696349356058907029?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwgTDGRSoG3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The losses to Greece and New Zealand must have hurt, but all Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan can do now is look forward. Their next match-up is against Team USA, who are undefeated thus far. But, while it may seem like a tough task, Rondae will be hoping to channel the Black Mamba once again, and hopefully upset the World Cup favorites.

Many players have tried to emulate the Black Mamba’s play style

With how influential Kobe Bryant was (and still is), it’s no surprise that many have tried emulating the Black Mamba over the years. Just like how Kobe wanted to “Be like Mike”, several stars want to “Be like Kobe”. The likes of Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, and Kevin Durant have all copied certain aspects of his game. In particular, his tendency to pull up from mid-range.

But, while that is an important part of his style, it wasn’t the only thing that made him special. And, over the years, many have tried emulating the Mamba in different ways. His mid-range aside, he was an incredible defender, an athletic freak, and most of all, he had exceptional mental toughness. All things that several players have hoped to incorporate into their games.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the end of the day, Kobe Bean Bryant is easily one of the best to ever do it. He obtained legendary status while he was still dominating opponents in the league, and has inspired a whole new generation of young hoopers. His passing left many devastated, but, while he may be gone, his spirit still lives on in all those who remember him.