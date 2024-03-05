“Caitlin Clark Is a Showman!”: WNBA Legend Candace Parker Makes ‘Surreal’ Stephen Curry Comparison for Iowa Hawkeyes Star

Playing at Collegiate level and drawing comparisons to Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, is a testament to just how good Caitlin Clark already is. Having made history in her most recent game, Clark received praise from WNBA legend Candace Parker as she made an interesting analogy between the young shooter and the future Hall of Famer.

Caitlin Clark rewrote history as the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Ohio State in their most recent game. The 93-83 win was spearheaded by Clark’s 35-point performance as she surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s basketball.

After their win, Candace Parker joined Jamal Crawford on ‘NBATV’ as she spoke about Caitlin Clark’s performance. The three-time WNBA Champion gave an interesting analogy as she went on to draw comparisons between Caitlin Clark and Stephen Curry,

“That’s what she’s done for the game in general, I don’t say Women’s basketball, the game of basketball period. You wanna see a show. And you always talk about Steph being a showman, this [Caitlin Clark] is a showman right here.”

Candace Parker, who is regarded as one of the best players in WNBA history, acknowledged Caitlin’s influence due to her game. Comparing her to Stephen Curry, in terms of impact, certainly does hold its merit since Clark can fill up arenas upon her arrival.

The way that Clark conducts herself on the court with such ease, is no wonder why people keep filling up arenas, to catch a glimpse of her during the game. Much like Stephen Curry, Clark’s long-range shooting tends to overshadow the other aspects of her game, as per Jamal Crawford.

Crawford’s analysis of Clark could be construed as another comparison to the Chef. Both of them are known to be fun-loving, off the court, but are as ardent to win, on the court. Moreover, Clark also has a similar “calmness”, when outdoing her opponents.

Caitlin Clark is breaking records one after the other

Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking night sent shockwaves in the entire basketball community. Having surpassed the great Pistol Pete, both current and former NBA players went on to congratulate the 22-year-old, including the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson,

The Iowa Hawkeyes star may have broken the most iconic record of her career, so far, but apart from that, Clark was already rewriting history way before. Only a few weeks before tonight’s game, Caitlin had already set a new record in NCAA Women’s basketball. The Hawkeyes guard has already cemented herself as the top prospect for the upcoming WNBA draft class.

And with the Indiana Fever being the frontrunner to land Caitlin in the draft, ticket prices for Fever games have already seen a hike even before her arrival. Appearing to be ready and prepared for the WNBA, let’s see what Clark has in store for fans in the future.