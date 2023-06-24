“Need All Pieces and My Wife Too”: Billionaire LeBron James Tries to Get Free Stuff from Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams in Hilarious Appreciation Post with Savannah

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time (if not the very greatest), but he is also one of the richest. Apart from many ventures of his own, the billionaire has several endorsements with some of the biggest brands in the world. With all that comes some responsibilities to fulfill during the offseason, which otherwise could have been used for vacation. A few days after the conclusion of the Lakers’ postseason, LeBron has been on a European tour with wife Savannah, showing up for 24 Hours of Le Mans and a Louis Vuitton show. Both the King and Savannah looked gorgeous together during their appearance in Paris. And for that James felt he must thank the creative director of the LV show—Pharrell Williams.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpscaleHype/status/1671484289999941632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, and Megan Thee Stallion were some of the biggest names in attendance in the event. From the NBA, James’ teammate Jarred Vanderbilt and his former ally Russell Westbrook turned up. The show was a massive success. That may be the reason why King James thought he could get some free stuff from Williams.

Advertisement

LeBron James appreciates Pharrell Williams with a hilarious agenda

In an appreciation post for Pharrell Williams, who had his debut Louis Vuitton show, LeBron James declared that there couldn’t have been a better fit than Williams for the Men’s creative director position for LV. He then hysterically went on to show his frugal side and asked for free stuff for himself and Savannah as well.

“Men’s Paris Fashion Week Show brought to you by my good brother @pharrell! Couldn’t have selected a more deserving person! INCREDIBLE SHOW, super proud of you brother and happy I was able to be apart of that moment in time!! Straight [fire] P.S. I need all the pieces and my wife too! But I ain’t laughing,” wrote James in the caption of his Instagram post.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct18P2hNg1a/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

If you did not know about James ‘cheapskate’ side, you have a lot to catch up on.

James’ reputation as the biggest cheapskate in the NBA

James was teammates with Dwyane Wade in Miami and Cleveland, but they share a bond that is beyond basketball. So, D-Wade is precisely the person to tell you an intriguing Bron story. And when he was once asked about the cheapest teammate he had ever played with, The Flash had blurted out LeBron’s name without much hesitation.

Advertisement

He revealed how James would never turn on ‘data roaming’ even when they’d be in the sea on a yacht. Kevin Love once revealed a similar story, which proved that James is getting cheaper by the day. The former Cavs forward said James doesn’t even have data packs on his phone and is always waiting for Wi-Fi. Incidentally, LeBron himself has admitted to all the above accusations.