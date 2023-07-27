Pulling in $450,794,010 More Than His Father, Stephen Curry Admits He Talks About The Absurdity Of Recent NBA Contracts With Dell Curry

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and his father Dell Curry pose with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter of all time. His tireless hard work has got him to where he is today. And, for all his effort, the Baby-Faced Assassin is scheduled to rake in $470,090,010 in career earnings by the time the 2025-2026 season rolls around. A whole $450,794,010 more than what his father Dell Curry pulled in as a player. A topic that, as he revealed, on Hot Ones is something that is regularly discussed between father and son.

Curry currently stands in the upper echelon of players when it comes to salaries. But, he recently had to take a back seat to Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown. A player, who recently signed a historic five-year, $304,000,000 supermax with the Cs. A perfect example of the disparity in salaries between today’s NBA and the days of yore.

Stephen Curry often discusses the absurdity of the modern NBA contract with his father Dell Curry

Four-time NBA Champion, Stephen Curry is all set to feature in the latest episode of Hot Ones. Interviewed by Sean Evans, Curry shared some interesting tidbits about his NBA career. And, one question he answered revolved around his father, Dell Curry, who last played in the league close to 32 years ago.

When asked what he and his father talk about when discussing today’s NBA and the previous era, Steph revealed their talks had a lot to do with technology and the modern NBA contract.

During his last season in the NBA, Dell earned around $900,000, which took his career earnings over the course of 12 seasons to $19,296,000. On the other hand, his now legendary son will have earned $470,090,010 once his contract runs out in 2026. Meaning, Steph will earn a whopping $450,794,010 more than his father once the 2025-2026 season comes to an end.

Sean Evans: “When you and your dad talk about his NBA versus your NBA, what are the things you guys end up talking about?” Steph Curry: “He talks about technology and the shoes. Cause they were out there in Chuck Taylors and, you know, single lace situation. I don’t know how they did it. And…the contracts!”

There can be no denying, that salaries in the sports, let alone the NBA are now ludicrous. All you would have to do is look at the incredible €300 million offer Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal made to Kylian Mbappe. And, while the NBA certainly doesn’t have that kind of cash, they too offer some ridiculous money.

NBA legend Charles Barkley once revealed he isn’t jealous of the massive contracts players like Steph have

Dell Curry isn’t the only former player who is in awe of today’s NBA contracts. Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley also believes that the modern superstar makes a lot of money. After all, he only earned $40,608,000 during his career. But, that being said, he has gone on record to say that he is not jealous of players like Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

It’s true, that the money in sports has become downright ridiculous. However, given how the business has progressed over the years, it is sure to grow even more in the future.