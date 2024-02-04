“We Weren’t Talking at All”: When Steph Curry Revealed Father Dell Curry’s Role in Igniting Relationship with Wife Ayesha Curry

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are one of the most popular power couples out there in the NBA. Parents to three beautiful children, there wasn’t a moment when Steph and Ayesha Curry were not in the spotlight. But despite all the fame and popularity, the Currys never revealed how they got the ball rolling when they initially met one another. Back when Steph was just 15 years old, Ayesha may have caught his attention but the two barely talked.

Stephen Curry once made an appearance on All The Smoke back in 2020. The four-time NBA champion went into detail as to how he got close to Ayesha during their initial years. Curry revealed that he had travelled to Los Angeles for the first time with his father for the ESPYs. That’s when he realized that Ayesha had moved to LA as well to pursue acting right out of high school.

A couple of months later, Ayesha moved back to Charlotte when Steph was still at Davidson. Being at Davidson meant it was only a 30-minute ride between them and the two started to talk frequently.

As the episode went on, the Golden State Warriors star point guard also went on to shed some light on their relationship when he initially made it to the league. Steph addressed the judgment and expectations along with being under the spotlight all the time.

“So she had graduated High School and came right out here(Charlotte) to pursue acting but we weren’t talking and all. So I hit her up like, ‘Hey I’m out in LA, like chillin, so you gotta show me around as I’ve never been out here before. So, we reconnected then.”

Stephen Curry’s initial four years after he met Ayesha Curry saw no action or movement between the two. It wasn’t up until he travelled to Los Angeles along with his father Dell Curry for the ESPYs that Steph got the chance to reconnect with Ayesha once again.

Had Curry not travelled to LA then, then the world may not have gotten to see Steph & Ayesha together today. And one way or the other, Dell Curry managed to indirectly help Steph and Ayesha reignite their relationship.

Stephen Curry’s initial years with Ayesha

Over the years, both Steph and Ayesha Curry have shared stories of their relationship on different podcasts or shows. Back in 2016, Steph had once revealed how Ayesha caught his attention when he was 15 but could not do anything as she had a strict ‘no-dating in high school’ rule.

Ayesha Curry was true to her rule as she had once dodged an attempt from Steph to kiss her during their college days. As per Bleacher Report, the two hung out in LA one day and Steph tried to steal a kiss out of the blue.

“I mean, it was friend vibes … until I dodged his first kiss,” said Ayesha.

But since then, both Steph and Ayesha Curry have come a long way in their relationship as the couple celebrate 14 years of wonderful memories and moments with one another.