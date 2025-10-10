Caitlin Clark ‘Nailed It’ by Not Wearing a Custom Colts Jersey, Says Kylie Kelce

Ever since the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark, she has represented the city to the fullest. The two-time All-Star does whatever it takes to push Indiana and the Fever to great heights. However, she draws the line at football.

The team ‘Ball is Life’ certainly applies to Clark. The 2024 All-WNBA member has played basketball her entire life but it isn’t her only love. Clark grew up an die hard Kansas City Chiefs fan and remains so to this day. And now matter what may come, she is not going to give it up.

Clark and her family grew up in Iowa, which isn’t too far from Kansas City. Nothing could ever sway Clark to support a rival team in any way. Naturally, things would become complicated when the Indianapolis Colts invited the Fever to their game against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday.

Clark showed up with her teammates and even received a customized Colts jersey. Although she was extremely gracious for the gift, Clark refused to put it on.

People have begun to share their opinions regarding Clark’s choice, but if anyone has a voice worth listening to, it’s Kylie Kelce. The wife of Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce had a big smile on her face as she spoke about Clark’s actions.

“Nailed it,” Kelce said on the Not Gonna Lie podcast. “You f****** nailed that. I co-sign this decision very hard.”

Some people may view Clark’s reluctance to wear the jersey as disrespect, but Kelce implores that it isn’t the case. Anyone who is a fan of a sports team can understand Clark’s stance. You simply don’t wear a rival jersey.

“When you are raised a die-hard fan of a team, this is the only appropriate response to being given a jersey of another team,” Kelce proclaimed.

Kylie doesn’t know Caitlin very well personally, but based on the fact she’s a Chiefs fan, her actions don’t come as too much of a surprise. On the other hand, Sophie Cunningham, who knows Clark quite well, thought it was par for course.

“I am not surprised by it,” Cunningham said. Do you know what? Everyone is always trying to get her to wear something or do something, and for her to be like, ‘Meh, like I’m here but I’m gonna represent the Chiefs, baby!’” she added.

It’s great to see Clark remain so true to herself. That may not go well with some Indiana sports fans, but they will understand and at the very worst, they will get over it. Because, Clark may not put on a Colts jersey, but she does put on a Fever one!