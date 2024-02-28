Victor Wembanyama Dishes Compliment on Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards After Final Matchup of the Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves closed out their game against the San Antonio Spurs in style. There’s a lot that happened on the court during this matchup, but most importantly, the Wolves bagged their 41st win of the season. Despite being handed a crushing 114-105 defeat, Victor Wembanyama was all praise for Anthony Edwards. Speaking to the reporters, at the post-game press, Wemby spoke highly of the 22-year-old Wolves’ star.

This budding rivalry is getting a lot of media attention as the two have also been teammates during the 2024 KIA Skills Challenge. The San Antonio Spurs rookie was asked about ANT Man at the press conference and although Wembanyama doesn’t like losing games, he kept his emotions aside to say great things about Edwards,

“I love the way he, he seems active in his progression. You know, it doesn’t feel like he’s doing anything random. He’s purposeful on the court. He’s just someone I believe will be really good”.

From one talented youngster to another, there seems to be a lot of mutual respect and admiration between the two of them. Although the difference between their teams’ performances couldn’t be any further apart, both Wemby and ANT Man are the best players on their teams.

Edwards is leading the table-toppers in points and steals per game with 26.5 and 1.6 respectively. Additionally, Wembanyama is the best player on the worst team in the Western Conference as he is leading the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks with 20.6, 10.2, 1.3, and 3.3 respectively.

Anthony Edwards’ courageous comeback became the butt of jokes

The Wolves fans had a scary situation at hand during their last game. Towards the end of the second quarter, Edwards, while changing his direction to receive a pass, twisted his ankle. What made things worse was that he was unable to get back up and had to be escorted out as the Target Center went into a pin-drop silence mode.

Fortunately, he made a comeback in the second half and led his team to victory. Edwards registered a solid performance in the books with 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Even though the fans were worried for a while, ANT Man’s teammate Naz Reid had a field day at Edward’s expense. Dane Moore reported, “Naz Reid just (jokingly) said he refers to it as Paul Pierce-ing it whenever Anthony Edwards goes down.”

Not only the Wolves’ performance this season, but the camaraderie in the team is also admirable. Hopefully, ANT Man’s recurring ankle injury won’t become an obstacle in their probable championship run.