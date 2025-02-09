“What? No!”: When Lebron James’ Wife Savannah Was Shocked by His Cavaliers Return

One aspect of players switching between teams that is heavily overlooked is the impact it has on their families. Despite having nothing to do with the trade, often a player’s family members also have to uproot their lives and head to another city. LeBron James’ wife Savannah James knows a thing or two about this as the four-time NBA Champion has changed teams a few times in his career.

On a recent episode of Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah James talked about how the family had to move to Miami when LBJ decided to take his talents to South Beach. After a while, Savannah and the family were finally settled in Miami.

However, after four years, King James decided it was time for him to return home and do something special for the franchise. That meant that the family would have to move again. Although Savannah has always been supportive of his decisions, the pain of uprooting her finally settled life in Miami to move again was understandable.

She said, “LeBron said, ‘I’m taking my talents back to Cleveland.’ I’m like, What? No! I don’t wanna go back.”

Moving back to Cleveland also meant that she was going to be separated from her best friend, who she met in 2007 for the first time. However, Savannah admitted that she’s glad about the Cleveland move because LBJ managed to win a championship for the Cavaliers.

Despite the changes, Savannah and McDaniel kept in touch, and as a result, they’re united again. Now, they run two businesses together and get to share stories such as this one with the fanbase that they are steadily building.

LeBron James acknowledges Savannah James’ contributions

Savannah has been the anchor of the James family while LBJ has realized his basketball dreams. The 40-year-old is very appreciative of everything his wife does for their family and he never misses an opportunity to thank her for the same.

When he was being honored by the Lakers for becoming the all-time scoring leader, LeBron talked about his wife’s contributions in his speech. He said, “She is the real MVP if you want to be completely honest. She is actually the all-time leading scorer if you want to be completely honest…My family is everything to me.”

Now, Savannah has two NBA stars in the house since Bronny James joined the league last year. Her support would mean even more to the 20-year-old as he is trying his best to not only find his footing in the league but also to break out of his father’s shadow.