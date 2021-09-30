Basketball

“Rachel Nichols rejoining TNT after ESPN fiasco?”: Former ‘The Jump’ anchor contemplating career moves after Disney Corp puts her on NBA coverage backburner

"Rachel Nichols rejoining TNT after ESPN fiasco?": Former 'The Jump' anchor contemplating career moves after Disney Corp puts her on NBA coverage backburner
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“I had Covid twice, so I don’t feel comfortable taking the vaccine”: Michael Porter Jr adamantly argues against NBA implementing vaccine mandate for 2021-22
Next Article
"He's the challenger"– Christian Horner rubbishes Lewis Hamilton's Max Verstappen under pressure claim
Latest Posts