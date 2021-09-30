“Rachel Nichols rejoining TNT after ESPN fiasco?”: Former ‘The Jump’ anchor contemplating career moves after Disney Corp puts her on NBA coverage backburner

In all probability, Rachel Nichols would not be getting a new contract with ESPN, owing to her infamous controversy earlier this year. Nichols is on the priority list of major broadcasters, with TNT emerging as the front-runner.

Rachel Nichols’ stint with ESPN seems to be heading to an end, especially after her show The Jump being pulled off the air. If rumors are to be believed, Nichols is already planning on her future post-ESPN. Several broadcasting giants are looking to hire her.

During this 2021 playoffs, Nichols was asked to step down from covering the NBA Finals, leading to a major scandal. If reports are to be believed, Nichols wasn’t very pleased with Maria Taylor replacing her as the pre-game host of the NBA Finals.

Matters became worse when NY Times published a leaked conversation of her and PR advisor Adam Mendelsohn regarding Taylor covering the NBA Finals. Nichols felt ESPN was being pressured on the diversity issue. Nichols was at the receiving end of public ire.

Also read: “ESPN really took Rachel Nichols job, and gave it to Malika Andrews, on her birthday?!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the news of ‘NBA Today’ replacing ‘The Jump’ on ESPN

With rumors of Nichols getting numerous offers from various broadcasting giants, the former Jump anchor is ready to embark on a new journey.

Is Rachel Nichols heading to the TNT network?

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Nichols could be heading back to TNT, where she worked from 2013-16 both regular seasons and playoffs.

“Nichols is well-liked by NBA top executives, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver made clear, and did terrific reporting work while at CNN and Turner Sports from 2013 to 2016.”

“She was considered a valuable on-air asset by Turner’s top bosses when she worked there, and I could see a return to Turner (or NBA TV) down the road.”

Nichols reportedly has one year left on her contract with ESPN, which in all likelihood would not be renewed. However, there is no scarcity of opportunities available for the former Jump anchor.

Rachel Nichols could return to TNT? https://t.co/7AOzenEBIm — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) September 29, 2021

Though Nichols’ controversy brought her a lot of heat from fans, she did receive support from certain sections of the NBA. The likes of Stephen Jackson, Kendrick Perkins, and Richard Jefferson would offer some solidarity.

Also read: “Want Rachel Nichols to be a part of the Bucks championship”: Giannis hands the Larry O’Brien trophy to the ESPN analyst following Finals win over Chris Paul and Suns

With The Jump being taken off the air, Nichols’ fans might have to wait to watch their favorite anchor as she still has one year left on her contract with ESPN.