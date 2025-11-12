Rajon Rondo Explains How LeBron James and Kevin Garnett Stand Above All Other Teammates

Rajon Rondo’s career highlights include four trips to the NBA All-Star Game and two dates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. His rings came with the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, arguably the two most storied franchises in the league, where he shared the locker room with several Hall of Fame teammates. Recently, he spoke about what separates them from the rest.

Rondo discussed Kevin Garnett and LeBron James, explaining why they stand above the other teammates he’s had across nine different franchises. Sure, he also played alongside Dirk Nowitzki, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Jimmy Butler, and plenty of other current and future legends. But there was something different about KG and The King, a mindset that Rondo says he’s carried with him to this day.

Rondo spoke about his admiration for those two basketball icons during his recent appearance on the Thanalysis Show. The group talked about how incredible it is that LeBron James is still playing in the league at 40 years old and, even more impressively, still performing at such a high level. That might surprise some analysts, but not Rondo.

“I think what you just said about the discipline and the faithfulness of the little things. Kudos to him (LeBron). Out of all the greats I’ve played with, he and Kevin are the two most disciplined, elite leaders I’ve played with, and do everything the same,” explained Rajon.

It’s not surprising to hear that about Bron, but Garnett being labeled as a disciplinary is surprising. The Big Ticket always had the swagger of a brute who accepted that his large size mixed perfectly well with athleticism. To hear Rondo say that KG put in the work is admirable in all aspects.

Rondo then praised the two Hall of Famers for carrying out that discipline in their personal health.

“Every day they don’t take short steps, they don’t cheat the game, they take care of their body. They’re eating the proper foods. Of course, they’re humans, they live life. But for the most part, everything I’ve always saw and seen from those guys, and I take the most kudos from those guys, is their discipline every day,” stated Rondo.

Rondo’s stories tie a bow on what made those Celtics and Lakers runs so special. He wasn’t just surrounded by talent. He was surrounded by players who treated greatness like a daily habit, not a highlight reel. Hearing him talk about LeBron and KG in that light gives a new appreciation for how much he learned from them. It’s the kind of insight that explains why he lasted so long and why so many stars loved playing with him.

Pair that with The King’s remarkable longevity, and it’s easy to see why Rondo still carries those lessons with him. Their approach clearly left an impression, shaping the way he thinks about the game and his body. It’s a reminder that the little things aren’t really little when you’re chasing greatness.