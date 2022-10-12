Kevin Durant, Who Spoke in Support of Marijuana on Netflix Show, Was Once Caught Planning to Smoke Up

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who is an ardent supporter of Marijuana, was taped making plans to smoke up.

Kevin Durant is no stranger to controversy. He is known for his wild takes and Twitter comments.

To be fair to KD, he is not one to shy away from speaking his mind. Especially when it comes to matters close to his heart.

One of those things that he feels strongly about is Marijuana. The Slim Reaper is a vehement supporter of it and has often spoken about its merits.

It’s a well-established fact that many athletes enjoy smoking up and KD is definitely one of them. An old video from an All-Star game shows Durant making plans for smoking weed.

Kevin Durant was ready to smoke up after an All-Star game

The All-Star game in question is most likely Kobe Bryant’s last appearance. In the video, you can see Kobe Bryant signing Stephen Curry’s All-Star game jersey. So, to be certain, it’s indeed the 2016 weekend game.

While Bryant is signing the jersey, you can hear an anonymous player asking KD about his plans to use some marijuana.

Anonymous player: “KD, you finna hit the blunt?”

Durant: “Yeah.”

In all honesty, the All-Star weekend is a time to celebrate. After the game, players often party and have fun. So, for KD to make plans for a marijuana session makes sense. Athletes, though held to a higher accountability than normal people, are still human. Therefore, to criticize Kevin Durant for this is a futile exercise.

KD supported Marijuana on David Letterman’s show

Durant recently made headlines after his appearance on the David Letterman show. The 6’10” forward attempted to raise awareness about Marijuana usage.

He discusses his partnership with a company called weedmaps that helps people find dispensaries. Upon questioning, Durant also revealed that he began using the ‘herb’ when he was just 22 years old.

He also revealed his reasons for smoking up. Kevin Durant claimed that like a glass of wine, marijuana helped him calm his nerves and relax.

In an interesting turn of events, the Brooklyn Nets star also revealed that he was high during the show.

