Rajon Rondo Leaves Out Stephen Curry From His All-Time PGs List

The point guard position is a notoriously difficult position to suit up for. Whether it is purely because the position sits at a crucial intersection between offense and defense or because all the stars it has given to the sport, remains subject to debate.

Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and Steve Nash are notably few of the all-time greats who played in that position. And for anyone who watched the sport over the last decade, Golden State Warriors veteran Stephen Curry easily finds himself on the list along with Jordan, Thomas and Nash among others.

However, former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo, doesn’t believe that the 4 time NBA champion warrants a spot on that elite list. Rondo, widely acknowledged as one of the most knowledgeable players the game has ever seen. So it is a bit of a bizarre omission to say the least.

Rondo’s former teammate, Kevin Garnett, was the one who prompted the conversation. It was easy for Rondo to name Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas off the bat.

“Magic, Isiah… I’m struggling,” Rondo said on KG Certified.

Rajon Rondo was asked to name his top 5 PGs of all time and could only name 3 Magic Johnson

Isiah Thomas

Kyrie Irving (Via KG Certified) pic.twitter.com/0xUA598qpI — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 17, 2026

“You can throw yourself in there, too, now,” Garnett responded to Rondo coming up blank.

Rondo simply scoffed at Garnett’s remarks as he continued to think. Before admitting his defeat in the thought exercise, he added another name, which might come as a surprise to many.

“Kyrie Irving,” Rondo added. After that, the former All-NBA guard tapped out. Rondo certainly has the right to his own opinion. However, it’s glaring that he left Curry off his list.

Accolades are far from the issue here, considering Curry is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors star is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star.

It seemed that Garnett had a hunch that Rondo would leave Curry off his personal list. Consequently, he pressed Rondo into giving Curry some credit.

“Admit this. Are we in the Steph Curry era?” Garnett asked. Rondo replied with a prompt, “Yeah.”

Interestingly, Rondo didn’t explain leaving Curry off his list. However, the most rational thought process could be that Rondo doesn’t view him as a true-point guard.

Unfortunately, until Rondo addresses the reasoning himself, we will never quite know why he left off objectively one of the greatest point guards of all-time off his list.