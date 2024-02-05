Which NBA Players Will Miss Out on All-NBA Honors Because of the New 65-Game Rule?

In the previous seasons, there was a growing concern in the NBA about players missing games due to load management, which resulted in the league implementing a sixty-five-game minimum rule. The rule states that NBA players will have to suit up for at least 65 games and play at least 20 minutes in those games to be eligible for the NBA regular season awards. These awards include Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, All-NBA Team, and All-Defense Team. It does not apply to Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and All-Rookie Team.

Advertisement

The rule was presented by the NBA executives in front of the NBA’s Player’s Association (NBPA) and became part of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) after their approval. The step was taken to curb load management as well as provide the fans with more chances to see their favourite stars on the court. The mandate will also help the league in negotiating their upcoming TV rights.

However, mid-way through the season, the NBA players are having second thoughts regarding the rule as star players are running the risk of missing out on the honours. That’s not all. Some players have their bonuses tied up to these awards and will end up losing millions of dollars due to the rule. This has led to ongoing debates in the media, with players voicing their concerns while NBA analysts give their opinions.

Advertisement

Now, there is a big chance that some of the best players in the league might miss on the All-NBA team and other accolades due to the rule. Joel Embiid is the most obvious name that comes up, as the 76ers star is averaging 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, but is likely to miss on the individual accolades.

Here are a few notable players who have been impacted or are running the risk of missing out due to the new rule as of February 1st, according to SportingNews:

NBA Players Who Might Miss on All-NBA Honors This Season

Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks star has already missed more than 17+ games and is now ineligible for the All-NBA honours. Irving is averaging 25.2 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Mavericks are sorely missing his services as he nurses his injury and currently stand at eighth in the Western Conference standings.

LaMelo Ball

Advertisement

The Charlotte Hornets point guard has missed more than half the games played by his team at this point and will not be considered for the All-NBA honours. Ball had signed a max deal with the franchise in 2023, which had a clause related to MVP and All-NBA honors. The player is averaging 23.9 points and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. The team currently stands at 13th with a W-L record of 10-38 in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns player has missed 24 games and will not be considered for the All-NBA honors. The player is averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. The team currently stands at 6th with a W-L record of 29-21 in the Western Conference.

Marcus Smart

The Memphis Grizzlies’ latest defensive acquisition has been unable to take the court enough times to be considered for All-Defensive or DPOY awards. He has missed 27 games this season and is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. The Grizzlies have been plagued by injuries this season as their team stands at 13th with a W-L record of 18-32 in the Western Conference.

Joel Embiid

Probably the most affected name on the list is the Philadelphia Sixers’ superstar and reigning MVP – Joel Embiid. The player was having a dominant season averaging 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. He was the favourite to win the MVP award until his meniscus injury caused him to miss 12 games and is projected to soon cross the 17-game threshold. The Sixers currently stand at fifth in the Eastern Conference with a W-L record of 30-18.

Tyrese Haliburton

Another high-profile name on the list is the Indiana Pacers point guard who is having a breakout season in the NBA. The player has already missed 13 games and is inching closer to the 17-game number. If he were to miss the stated limit, the player would miss out on a $65 million bonus. Haliburton is averaging 22.8 points and 12 assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. The Pacers currently stand sixth in the Eastern Conference with a W-L record of 28-23.

Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat star has also missed thirteen games and is slowly reaching the threshold set by the league. He is averaging 21.5 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. The Heat stand eighth in the Eastern Conference with a W-L record of 26-24.

Other players who are tethering on the edge of the 65-game rule are Lauri Markkanen (10 games), Bam Adebayo (10 games), Jamal Murray (14 games), and Kristaps Porzingis (14 games).

The following players have already been deemed ineligible for All-NBA Honors – Evan Mobley (22 games), Darius Garland (24 games), Zach LaVine (24 games), and Mitchell Robinson (27 games).